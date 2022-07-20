Arizona Cardinals Should Cardinals give Kyler Murray a new deal before camp? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kyler Murray's offseason has been unorthodox as he awaits a new deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals will report for training camp next Tuesday, and their franchise QB still hasn't reached agreement on a new contract, which has raised eyebrows regarding his future with the franchise.

Nothing has leaked outside of Murray and the organization, which might be a reason for optimism that a deal will be made.

The situation is complicated because the pay scale for quarterbacks continues to increase, as does the salary cap, raising questions on how much Murray deserves.

One of the biggest questions has been and still is: Where does Murray fit among other franchise quarterbacks? Another one is: How good can the Cardinals be with Murray at the helm?

In two of Murray's three seasons in Arizona, the team started off hot before cooling midway through the season.

In 2020, the Cardinals started 5-2, then finished 3-6, resulting in an 8-8 record and a third-place finish in the NFC West. Last season offered more of the same, with a 7-0 start followed by a 4-6 finish, resulting in an 11-6 record and a second-place finish.

Nonetheless, Colin Cowherd believes the Cardinals should make it a point to sign the three-year quarterback, mainly because they'd be lost without him.

"When you're asking me what's the ceiling on Kyler Murray, there are too many elements to it," Cowherd said. "Here's the better question: What are we without [this player]? The Arizona Cardinals are lousy, chaotic and irrelevant without him."

In three seasons leading the Cardinals, Murray has completed 66.9% of his passes and thrown for an average of 249.6 yards per game. He's thrown 23.3 touchdowns per season and only 11.3 interceptions per year. The Cardinals are 22-23-1 in his 46 starts.

"The ceiling question is, is he good enough to get you to the playoffs? Yeah, I just saw that," Cowherd added. "Is he good enough to make plays in a playoff game and win it, or multiple games? Yeah, I think so, if he has the right coach and support system."

