National Football League Can (Jordan) Love bring Packers together? He's well on his way Published May. 10, 2023 5:04 p.m. ET

Jordan Love's journey to becoming the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback may be similar to that of his predecessor, but the ‘Love era' already looks different.

Love arrived at his podium ahead of OTAs to face the Packers media contingent for the first time as starter donning the green and gold in team-issued gear. Sure, his position has changed, but he's already familiar in so many ways. He is no stranger to the media room in the bowels of Lambeau Field. He's not a stranger to Green Bay's press corps either. And the way he prepared for the 2023 season is no different from any other since he got into the league.

"The whole offseason, I approached it that I'd be the starter," said Love. "So that was just my mindset going into it. I couldn't really control what happened going forward. It was out of my control. But that was kind of the approach I took to it and just went from there."

This is how Love went into every offseason, save for maybe his first. Love called his first year in the league the longest, whereas the last two have ‘flown by'. Nothing has changed with his focus or his training. What has changed, though: Getting teammates to come and train with him — all together.

"It's a little easier being the starter, getting guys to come out," Love said.

Love has again been training in California and has spent time out there with wide receiver Romeo Doubs and running back Aaron Jones so far this offseason. He said he will try to get more of Green Bay's skill players to the west coast after things wrap up at OTAs in Green Bay, for which he will be present in their entirety.

"My main focus trying to bring guys along, trying to give everybody else confidence themselves," said Love. "Confidence that I believe in them, I trust them and just trying to bring guys up. I never want to be negative around guys. We all want the same goal. We all want to be great.

"We all want to work together."

Love realizes that the team he is now at the helm of is a young one. At 24 years old, he's considered a veteran among the offensive skill players. The Packers' top two wide receivers in Doubs and Christian Watson are entering just their second seasons. Love will be working, and leaning on, two rookie tight ends.

"I think we all get the opportunity to kind of grow together kind of learn each other, learn what we like, learning we want and it's easier with younger guys," Love said. "They haven't been around other guys that wanted a certain way, want things to look like this, so it's easier to kind of get my point and how I want things run. But it'll be good. I think it'll be great to be around these young guys."

Love will, however, have the benefit of a more experienced offensive line and backfield. Running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have been staples of this Green Bay offense for years. But because of that, they are also familiar with who Love is as a person already. They will just have to adjust to how he is as a signal caller.

All that time as the backup hasn't been easy on Love. By nature, football players are competitive. Quarterbacks are competitive. Love, like Aaron Rodgers, had to sit for his first three years before getting his shot.

"I think the hardest time was when [Aaron Rodgers] re-signed the contract last year," Love admitted on Wednesday. "It was kind of like okay, well where do we go from here? What do I do?"

Time was running out for Green Bay to get an evaluation on Love before picking up the first-round pick's fifth-year option. The deadline was May of 2023 (this month). If Love didn't play in 2022, would there be an opportunity to get on the field, with Rodgers signed for another three seasons? Would he ever get any meaningful snaps to not only show Green Bay he could be ‘the guy' but maybe demonstrate his ability to another quarterback-needy team if the Packers stuck it out with Rodgers for the duration of his extension?

"I sat back kind of thought to myself and just came back with the approach like just go ball out any opportunity I get," said Love. "I can't really control what happens after that. So let it play out."

Love played in just four games this past season. His most significant work came in Week 12 against Philadelphia, playing 20% of the team's offensive snaps. He went six-of-nine for 113 yards and a touchdown. He gave Green Bay a chance in the game. It didn't ultimately pan out but it was an encouraging sign of things to come. There was no hesitation in Love, just like there's no hesitation now.

"One thing I do is I tell myself every day that I'm good enough. I have really high confidence in myself," said Love. "The thing I'm gonna tell guys is try and stick together, stay together through the whole process and the tighter we can get a bond together as a team, the easier is going to be to face these challenges."

Yes, Love's predecessor is a legend. As was Rodgers' predecessor before him in Brett Favre. And while all three Green Bay quarterbacks began their green-and-gold careers in similar fashion, Love seems to be forging his own path, a different path. The previous legend liked to go at things alone — individual accolades separated him from the Pack.

But Love?

Love brings everyone together.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

