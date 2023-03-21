National Football League Cam Newton throws at Auburn's Pro Day Tuesday Updated Mar. 21, 2023 8:40 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

aCam Newton is adamant that he deserves a job in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowl QB — and the NFL's MVP in 2015 — held a workout at Auburn's Pro Day Tuesday. And according to multiple spectators at the event, Newton's arm strength, mobility and accuracy were all noticeably sharp as he tossed multiple passes to his brother, 2023 prospect Caylin Newton.

Newton's long been known for his dual threat ability, but at 33, many consider him to be a shell of the dominant offensive force he once was. Injuries have slowed his rushing ability, while arm injuries have diminished his once-enormous arm strength.

Among the notable football commentators who believe Newton's heyday has come and gone: Shannon Sharpe, who criticized Newton on Undisputed.

"Cam is basing everything off of what he once was. I don’t know if Cam has looked at film from 2020, and 2021, but he wasn’t good. I don’t know who’s in his ear … Cam, you haven’t been good for a very long time. You’re not a guy that [people] say ‘if we get Cam Newton, he’s going to alter the direction of our franchise." That’s now how they perceive you. … Are you willing to be a backup? … This is not 2015! … Be honest with yourself."

Newton had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in 2017, and underwent another shoulder operation in early 2019. He also sustained a Lisfranc fracture later that year.

The former Heisman trophy winner at Auburn signed a one-year deal with New England in 2020, before resigning with Carolina in 2021. He spent a single season with both franchises before becoming a free agent.

Newton is the only player in league history with at least 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards.

He's likely to slot in as a backup if picked up by a team, but in Newton's eyes, that's not a role he's suited for.

"Don't worry about it," he said in his workout video. "I'ma show you. I can't wait to show you."

