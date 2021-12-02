National Football League
By The Numbers: Cowboys take on Saints on Thursday Night Football By The Numbers: Cowboys take on Saints on Thursday Night Football
National Football League

By The Numbers: Cowboys take on Saints on Thursday Night Football

4 hours ago

The first game of the NFL's Week 13 slate has playoff implications written all over it.

The Dallas Cowboys (7-4) are trying to shrug off a two-game losing streak and add to their NFC East lead, while the New Orleans Saints (5-6) are hoping to claw their way to the top of a pile of wild-card hopefuls.

Coming into their matchup on Thursday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, FOX), both teams are looking to redeem themselves after heartbreaking losses on Thanksgiving. The Saints fell victim to a 31-6 blowout loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, and the Cowboys suffered a 36-33 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are the numbers that define the contest:

DALLAS COWBOYS (7-4) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (5-6)
8:20 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Cowboys and Saints since Week 4 of 2019. New Orleans defeated Dallas 12-10 in that game. Dallas is 0-3 in its past three games at New Orleans. Dallas has not won in New Orleans since 2009. The home team has won each of the past five games.

0-5: Dallas hasn't fared well on Thursday of late, losing its past five appearances, including going 0-2 so far this season.

419.8: The Cowboys lead the NFL in total offense (419.8 yards per game) and yards per play (6.2).

91.9: New Orleans' rushing defense is about as stout as they come. The squad is limiting opponents to 91.9 rushing yards per contest, good for third across the NFL. On Thursday, the Saints face a starting RB who has struggled mightily the past few weeks. Ezekiel Elliott has failed to muster 50 rushing yards in three straight games (32.7 rush YPG in those three). It's the first time that has happened in his career.

9: It's difficult to find a better defensive rookie than Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons, who has recorded nine sacks this season, the most ever by a Cowboys rookie (breaking DeMarcus Ware’s record of eight in 2005). The most sacks by any NFL rookie is 14.5 by Jevon Kearse in 1999. Parsons has recorded a sack in four straight games.

166: Dallas was penalized 14 times for 166 yards in its Week 12 loss. That's the most yards the Cowboys have ever lost to penalties.

1: With Mike McCarthy out due to COVID-19, this will be the first time defensive coordinator Dan Quinn serves as the Cowboys' head coach. The good news for Dallas: Quinn knows New Orleans well. He coached against the Saints 12 times during his tenure as Atlanta's head coach.

4: New Orleans is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. The Saints have never lost five straight games in one season under Sean Payton. The Saints have also lost back-to-back home games and haven't lost three straight at home since 2015. To make matters worse, New Orleans' 25-point loss (31-6) in Week 12 was its largest since Week 10 of 2015 (47-14 to Washington). The Saints' six points were their fewest scored at home since 2005.

300: No Saints signal-caller has amassed 300 passing yards yet this season. Taysom Hill will start at QB Thursday after Trevor Siemian went 0-4 as the starter.

98.5: Saints DE Cameron Jordan is 1.5 sacks from becoming the fifth active player to reach 100 career sacks. Jordan would be just the second New Orleans player to reach the century mark, joining Rickey Jackson (Saints’ all-time sacks leader with 115).

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
FOX Bet Super 6: NFL Week 13 Picks
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6: NFL Week 13 Picks

FOX Bet Super 6: NFL Week 13 Picks
Ready to win $100,000 of Terry Bradshaw's money in NFL Week 13? Jason McIntyre shares his Super 6 picks.
1 min ago
Under Duress: NFL Week 13
National Football League

Under Duress: NFL Week 13

Under Duress: NFL Week 13
The pressure in the NFL is building to the point where Chris Broussard can't contain his "Under Duress" list to just five.
50 mins ago
How to Bet Bucs-Falcons
National Football League

How to Bet Bucs-Falcons

How to Bet Bucs-Falcons
Check out the NFL odds on Buccaneers vs. Falcons, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
16 hours ago
How to Bet Cardinals-Bears
National Football League

How to Bet Cardinals-Bears

How to Bet Cardinals-Bears
Check out the NFL odds on Cardinals vs. Bears, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
17 hours ago
How to Bet Cowboys-Saints
National Football League

How to Bet Cowboys-Saints

How to Bet Cowboys-Saints
Check out the NFL odds on Cowboys vs. Saints, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes