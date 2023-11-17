National Football League Bengals QB Joe Burrow to miss rest of season with wrist injury Updated Nov. 17, 2023 3:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ligament in his wrist, the team announced Friday.

The Bengals star was injured in the first half of a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Now the question is, how much does Burrow's injury change the Bengals' season outlook?

"[Burrow] is, again, one of the best and most visible players in the NFL," David Helman said on Friday's "The NFL on FOX Podcast." "He's Cincinnati's best hope for putting together a viable run at the playoffs. I'm not sure if I see this team going anywhere meaningful without him."

In the past two seasons, the 26-year-old has led the Bengals to appearances in the Super Bowl as well as the AFC Championship game.

However, Burrow's struggle with injuries has been well-documented during his young career. The fourth-year signal-caller suffered both a torn ACL and MCL that prematurely ended his rookie season and has experienced other minor setbacks along the way, including the announcement that he will miss the remainder of this season.

So, when Burrow was witnessed immediately grabbing his wrist following a touchdown pass in the second quarter, as well as being unable to grip a football during practice throws on the sideline, many were understandably concerned about his well-being.

Adding to Burrow's wrist injury saga, the NFL confirmed on Friday they are investigating the Bengals for leaving their quarterback off the injury report despite the team's social media account posting a photo of him wearing a wrist device on Wednesday night. Burrow was also seen exiting the team bus with a wrist brace on Thursday's broadcast.

The NFL regularly looks into matters of team compliance with the Injury Report policy, and failure to do so can result in teams receiving a fine or losing a draft pick.

