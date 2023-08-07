National Football League Bucs LB Devin White moves past offseason trade request, 'locked in' on 2023 Updated Aug. 7, 2023 2:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Bucs linebacker Devin White had a difficult offseason, requesting a trade in the absence of a long-term extension, but he said Monday he's "locked in" on the season and trusts the plan that Tampa Bay has for its three-time captain.

"I just wanted to be the guy here for a long time," White said. "After sitting down with Coach [Todd] Bowles and [GM] Jason Licht and understanding their plan for me, what they have in play, coming up with something with them to see how I can be better moving forward, I think we all came to a good agreement. That's why I'm here just focusing on the season now."

White, still only 25, will play this season on his fifth-year option, making $11.7 million, but he wants to be compensated as one of the highest-paid linebackers — if not the highest — in the NFL. He was a central part of the Bucs' Super Bowl run in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl in 2021, but he also has been inconsistent in his tackling and pass coverage. After getting nine sacks in 2020, he has totaled that over the past two seasons and was rated 74th out of 76 inside linebackers by Pro Football Focus last year.

Asked if he had any regrets about how he handled the offseason, perhaps losing some of his standing with Bucs fans in the process, he said he doesn't, though he acknowledged he was selfish in asking for a trade.

"I don't think there's regret," he said. "I don't think it's just about getting paid. It's just about being a guy who was drafted here and doing a lot for this program. I just want to be the long-term guy. I want to be a guy like Lavonte [David]. He's been here forever. I wanted to be that next guy.

"We just didn't make it happen when I wanted to do it. That's why I got a little selfish, even knowing I still had the fifth-year option in play. I guess early on, you don't realize it. You just know, hey, I'm at the end of my contract. Let's get it in, lock me in. I know I feel comfortable here. I love the coaching staff here. I love all the teammates, even the fans, the ones that went against me or the ones still with me. It's all love."

Licht said much the same last month as the Bucs arrived for training camp, saying there were no problems with White and only high expectations for what he can do in the upcoming season.

"There's nothing but love for Devin," Licht said. "I know he showed up, I know he's here, I know he's excited about showing us and showing the NFL world what kind of player he is capable of being. We'll just have to see how it plays out, but I'm glad that he's here and I know his teammates are. There's nothing but love for Devin."

White said he's been embraced by his teammates like any other season, and when the Bucs broke their huddle in the first practice back, he was in the middle, sending his team off with the same energy and enthusiasm. He's focused on the season ahead. The Bucs are two-time defending NFC South champs and are seeking a fourth straight trip to the playoffs, but outside expectations are much lower after Tom Brady's retirement after an 8-9 record last year.

"At the end of the day, I'm still here," White said. "I came back with a positive mindset. I'm locked in. Y'all have been watching practice. I've been … trying to be the leader for this team. We've got a great bunch this year and I think we can get it done."

A strong season for White would line him up for a lucrative contract. That would require re-emerging as the playmaker he was in his first two years in Tampa. He would be among the most coveted free agents at any position if he made a second Pro Bowl, for instance, and Spotrac right now projects his market value at $20.1 million a year, just above the highest current contract at his position.

The Bucs had a top-10 defense in yards allowed last year, tying for ninth, and ranked 14th in points allowed. They were the league's sixth-best defense on third downs, but also ranked 26th in the red zone and tied for 20th in takeaways. White said having Brady on the roster took some of the spotlight off the Bucs' defense, but that's something they would like to regain this season.

"I try not to harp on last season, but when we were really at our best, we were getting it done," he said. "We got overlooked [because of] the greatest player ever to play the game. Now it's a different situation, so maybe this time when we come around and we're a top-five defense in the league, we won't get overlooked.

"I'm ready. We're going to try to take it by storm."

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

