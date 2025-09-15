National Football League
NFL Top-10 Rankings: Eagles Solidify Top Spot; Colts, Lions, 49ers In; Chiefs Out
National Football League

NFL Top-10 Rankings: Eagles Solidify Top Spot; Colts, Lions, 49ers In; Chiefs Out

Updated Sep. 15, 2025 10:07 a.m. ET
Bucky Brooks
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

After losing the powerhouse Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Eagles, the Chiefs have dropped from my top 10. Kansas City has started a season 0-2 for the first time since 2014, the only year Andy Reid has missed the playoffs as Chiefs coach. 

So if the Chiefs are out, let's see who's in after some thrilling Week 2 action.

#1 Philadelphia Eagles
2-0

The defending champs look primed for a back-to-back run after a dominant performance in a Super Bowl LIX rematch on the road against the Chiefs. Though far from perfect, the Eagles possess the talent, depth and pedigree to win in any environment against any opponent. Most importantly, they have a franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts who holds his teammates accountable for playing to a championship standard.

Tom Brady breaks down Eagles’ win over Chiefs

Tom Brady breaks down Eagles’ win over Chiefs
#2 Green Bay Packers
2-0

The Micah Parson trade has not only given the Packers the most impressive defense in the league, but the move has put Matt LaFleur’s squad atop the list of title contenders. With a shutdown defense complementing a dynamic offense that can run through Jordan Love or Josh Jacobs, the Packers could be an unstoppable force by season’s end.

ADVERTISEMENT
#3 Buffalo Bills
2-0

After cruising to a victory over the Jets, the Bills hold onto their spot as the AFC’s No. 1 team. Sean McDermott’s squad takes care of business like championship contenders, dispatching opponents in workmanlike fashion.

#4 Los Angeles Chargers
1-0

After opening their season with a win over the Chiefs in Brazil on Sept. 5, the Chargers finally get back into action Monday night against the Raiders. Jim Harbaugh's squad has all of the requisite pieces (franchise quarterback, potent running game and a stingy defense) to compete at the highest level.

#5 Los Angeles Rams
Previously ranked: 6
2-0

It is hard to fancy a team from "Hollywood" as a blue-collar squad, but the Rams play an old-school brand of ball that is perfect for the postseason. Whether leaning on an efficient offense that can spark at any time or relying on a disruptive defense led by a young collection of playmakers, the Rams are lurking in the background as a title contender.

#6 Baltimore Ravens
Previously ranked: 7
1-1

When Lamar Jackson & Co. are locked in, there are few teams capable of going toe to toe with Baltimore. As an ultra-physical team with superior personnel at nearly every position, the Ravens are destined for a deep playoff run if they can avoid the silly penalties and blunders that keep inferior teams in games.

#7 Indianapolis Colts
previously unranked
2-0

Who knew that Daniel Jones could play at a Pro Bowl level after being unceremoniously dismissed in New York? While it might be hard for "Danny Dimes" to earn individual accolades in the AFC, he could pull off one of the league’s biggest surprises by leading the Colts to a playoff berth.

#8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Previously ranked: 10
1-0

Despite winning four straight divisional crowns, the Buccaneers, who play the Texans on Monday night, don't get the spotlight. Could that change in 2025? Baker Mayfield had 41 passing touchdowns last season and had three in Tampa Bay's season-opening win over Atlanta.

#9 Detroit Lions
previously unranked
1-1

Just when you thought the Lions had lost their mojo, they administer an old-school whipping to a division rival that reminds the football world of their greatness. Detroit still has one of the most explosive offenses in the league, with Jared Goff and his dynamic collection of playmakers (Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery) taking turns producing big plays. Given the unit’s championship pedigree, the Lions are the team no one wants to face down the stretch.

#10 San Francisco 49ers
previously unranked
2-0

Despite a spate of injuries to their star players, the 49ers have raced out of the gate to a 2-0 start. With Mac Jones filling in admirably for Brock Purdy, the 49ers mustered enough offense to claim its second win of the season and build some momentum heading to the quarter-pole.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Mock Draft: 6 Teams Grab QBs in First Round — Including the Cowboys?

2026 NFL Mock Draft: 6 Teams Grab QBs in First Round — Including the Cowboys?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes