National Football League NFL Top-10 Rankings: Eagles Solidify Top Spot; Colts, Lions, 49ers In; Chiefs Out Updated Sep. 15, 2025 10:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After losing the powerhouse Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Eagles, the Chiefs have dropped from my top 10. Kansas City has started a season 0-2 for the first time since 2014, the only year Andy Reid has missed the playoffs as Chiefs coach.

So if the Chiefs are out, let's see who's in after some thrilling Week 2 action.

The defending champs look primed for a back-to-back run after a dominant performance in a Super Bowl LIX rematch on the road against the Chiefs. Though far from perfect, the Eagles possess the talent, depth and pedigree to win in any environment against any opponent. Most importantly, they have a franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts who holds his teammates accountable for playing to a championship standard.

Tom Brady breaks down Eagles’ win over Chiefs

The Micah Parson trade has not only given the Packers the most impressive defense in the league, but the move has put Matt LaFleur’s squad atop the list of title contenders. With a shutdown defense complementing a dynamic offense that can run through Jordan Love or Josh Jacobs, the Packers could be an unstoppable force by season’s end.

ADVERTISEMENT

After cruising to a victory over the Jets, the Bills hold onto their spot as the AFC’s No. 1 team. Sean McDermott’s squad takes care of business like championship contenders, dispatching opponents in workmanlike fashion.

After opening their season with a win over the Chiefs in Brazil on Sept. 5, the Chargers finally get back into action Monday night against the Raiders. Jim Harbaugh's squad has all of the requisite pieces (franchise quarterback, potent running game and a stingy defense) to compete at the highest level.

It is hard to fancy a team from "Hollywood" as a blue-collar squad, but the Rams play an old-school brand of ball that is perfect for the postseason. Whether leaning on an efficient offense that can spark at any time or relying on a disruptive defense led by a young collection of playmakers, the Rams are lurking in the background as a title contender.

When Lamar Jackson & Co. are locked in, there are few teams capable of going toe to toe with Baltimore. As an ultra-physical team with superior personnel at nearly every position, the Ravens are destined for a deep playoff run if they can avoid the silly penalties and blunders that keep inferior teams in games.

Who knew that Daniel Jones could play at a Pro Bowl level after being unceremoniously dismissed in New York? While it might be hard for "Danny Dimes" to earn individual accolades in the AFC, he could pull off one of the league’s biggest surprises by leading the Colts to a playoff berth.

Despite winning four straight divisional crowns, the Buccaneers, who play the Texans on Monday night, don't get the spotlight. Could that change in 2025? Baker Mayfield had 41 passing touchdowns last season and had three in Tampa Bay's season-opening win over Atlanta.

Just when you thought the Lions had lost their mojo, they administer an old-school whipping to a division rival that reminds the football world of their greatness. Detroit still has one of the most explosive offenses in the league, with Jared Goff and his dynamic collection of playmakers (Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery) taking turns producing big plays. Given the unit’s championship pedigree, the Lions are the team no one wants to face down the stretch.

Despite a spate of injuries to their star players, the 49ers have raced out of the gate to a 2-0 start. With Mac Jones filling in admirably for Brock Purdy, the 49ers mustered enough offense to claim its second win of the season and build some momentum heading to the quarter-pole.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

What did you think of this story?

share