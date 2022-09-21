National Football League
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' suspension upheld; out vs. Packers
1 hour ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans officially won't play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The NFL announced Wednesday that Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld following appeal.

The Pro Bowl wideout was disciplined for his role in a benches-clearing brawl between Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday. The skirmish began in the fourth quarter of Tampa's 20-10 victory, when Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore gestured sarcastically toward Tom Brady, prompting Bucs RB Leonard Fournette to push Lattimore. The Pro Bowl corner retaliated with a shove of his own before Evans sprinted over and knocked him to the ground with a big blow to the body. 

Evans and Lattimore were ejected.

Evans' suspension means he will miss Tampa's highly anticipated matchup against the Packers, who are coming off a 27-10 statement win over Chicago. The Week 3 showdown is "America's Game of the Week" (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

The matchup will pit the reigning MVP (Aaron Rodgers) against his runner-up in Brady, but Evans' loss means Tampa will have to alter its game plan against Pro Bowl corner Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay secondary.

