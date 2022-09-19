National Football League Buccaneers' Mike Evans suspended one game after Saints scuffle 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Pro Bowl wideout was disciplined for his role in a benches-clearing brawl between Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The skirmish began in the fourth quarter of Tampa's 20-10 victory, when Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore gestured sarcastically toward Tom Brady, prompting Bucs RB Leonard Fournette to push Lattimore. The Pro Bowl corner retaliated with a shove of his own before Evans sprinted over and knocked him to the ground with a big blow to the body.

Evans and Lattimore were ejected.

Evans' suspension means he will miss Tampa's highly anticipated matchup against the Packers, who are coming off a 27-10 statement win over Chicago. The Week 3 showdown is "America's Game of the Week" (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

The matchup will pit the reigning MVP (Aaron Rodgers) against his runner-up in Brady, but Evans' loss means Tampa will have to alter its game plan against Pro Bowl corner Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay secondary.

