The Numbers: Bruce Arians

4 hours ago

Bruce Arians risked it, and he has almost got the biscuit.

Staying true to his daredevil approach this season in Tampa Bay – this time with Tom Brady at the helm – Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians will face Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, the franchise with which he began his coaching career, in the Super Bowl.

Heading into Super Bowl LV, here are The Numbers on Bruce Arians:

31: Arians’ first coaching job in the NFL was with Kansas City. He joined the franchise as a running backs coach 31 years ago and served in that role from 1989 to 1992.

68: With a Super Bowl victory, Arians, at age 68, would become the oldest head coach in NFL history to win the Lombardi. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick currently holds the record after winning Super Bowl LII at 66 years old. 

1: Arians entered this postseason with a single playoff victory as a head coach, but he has added three more to his résumé in this postseason, all of which have come on the road.

.600: Despite his lack of postseason accomplishments, Arians boasts the highest career winning percentage – in the regular season and playoffs combined – of any head coach in Buccaneers franchise history, at .600 (18-14 regular season, 3-0 playoffs).

3: Although this marks Arians’ first Super Bowl as a head coach, he has some Super Bowl experience, having coached in three in various roles with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2005 as wide receivers coach, 2008 and '10 as offensive coordinator).

46: Arians' coaching career began 46 years ago in 1975, when he was a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech at age 23. Brady was born two years later in 1977, and Patrick Mahomes was born 20 years later in 1995. Seven years after Arians got his start, Andy Reid began his coaching career in 1982 as a graduate assistant at BYU.

