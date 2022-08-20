National Football League Browns, Vikings, Lions and the NFL's Super Bowl-less franchises 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There are 12 NFL franchises that have yet to taste championship glory — and there are four organizations that haven't even made it to the big game.

Is this the year one of those squads ends its Super Bowl drought?

Let's have a look at how each of those 12 teams stack up, in the past and this upcoming season.

BUFFALO BILLS

Closest call: Super Bowl XXV (20-19 loss to the New York Giants)

Super Bowl history: The Bills have reached the Super Bowl four times, tying the Vikings for most Super Bowl appearances without a title. Their Super Bowl losses came in four consecutive seasons (1990-93). They are the only franchise to make four consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

Last playoff berth: 2021

Is this the year?: +600 (The lowest odds of any team, according to FOX Bet)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Closest call: Super Bowl IX (16-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers)

Super Bowl history: The Vikings have reached the Super Bowl four times but are 0-4. All four of their Super Bowl losses have been by 10-plus points.

Last playoff berth: 2019

Is this the year?: +4000 (Tied for 20th-lowest odds, according to FOX Bet)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Closest call: Super Bowl LVI (23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams)

Super Bowl history: Cincinnati is 0-3 in Super Bowl appearances, with all three losses coming by five points or fewer.

Last playoff berth: 2021

Is this the year?: +2000 (The 10th-lowest odds, according to FOX Bet)

ATLANTA FALCONS

Closest call: Super Bowl LI (34-28 loss to the New England Patriots in OT)

Super Bowl history: In their Super Bowl LI loss to the Patriots, the Falcons led 28-3 with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. That is the only Super Bowl in NFL history to go to overtime.

Last playoff berth: 2017

Is this the year?: +15000 (The 31st-lowest odds, according to FOX Bet)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Closest call: Super Bowl XXXVIII (32-29 loss to the Patriots)

Super Bowl history: Carolina has played in two Super Bowls, including a loss to Denver in Cam Newton's MVP season in 2015. In 2022, the Panthers will feature two veteran quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, who are looking for a productive season to revitalize their careers.

Last playoff berth: 2017

Is this the year?: +6600 (The 22nd-lowest odds, according to FOX Bet)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Closest call: Super Bowl XLIII (27-23 loss to the Steelers)

Super Bowl history: In their Super Bowl loss to the Steelers, the Cardinals scored a touchdown to take a 32-20 lead with 2:37 remaining. However, it was Santonio Holmes' game-winning touchdown reception with 35 seconds left that sealed Arizona's fate.

Last playoff berth: 2021

Is this the year?: +3300 (Tied for 15th-lowest odds, according to FOX Bet)

TENNESSEE TITANS

Closest call: Super Bowl XXXIV (23-16 loss to the Rams)

Super Bowl history: Titans receiver Kevin Dyson was stopped on the Rams' 1-yard line as time expired on the final play of the game. That was Tennessee's only Super Bowl appearance.

Last playoff berth: 2021

Is this the year?: +3300 (Tied for 15th-lowest odds, according to FOX Bet)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Closest call: Super Bowl XXIX (49-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers)

Super Bowl history: The Chargers' Super Bowl appearance against the Niners is their only appearance in franchise history.

Last playoff berth: 2018

Is this the year?: +1400 (Tied for sixth-lowest odds, according to FOX Bet.)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Closest call: 1987 AFC Championship Game (23-20 loss to the Denver Broncos in OT)

Super Bowl history (no appearances): The Browns had a 20-13 lead with 5:32 remaining in the game before John Elway orchestrated "The Drive" to tie the game with 37 seconds left and force overtime. Entering the 2022 season, Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games and won't make his debut until Week 13.

Last playoff berth: 2020

Is this the year?: +2800 (The 14th-lowest odds, according to FOX Bet)

DETROIT LIONS

Closest call: 1992 NFC Championship Game (41-10 loss to the Washington Commanders)

Super Bowl history (no appearances): The Lions are the only NFC team that has never reached a Super Bowl.

Last playoff berth: 2016

Is this the year?: +10000 (Tied for 27th-lowest odds, according to FOX Bet)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Closest call: 2018 AFC Championship Game (24-20 loss to Patriots)

Super Bowl history (no appearances): Jacksonville led the AFC Championship Game in 2018, 20-10, with 14:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, but were then outscored 14-0 by New England.

Last playoff berth: 2017

Is this the year?: +10000 (Tied for 27th-lowest odds, according to FOX Bet)

HOUSTON TEXANS

Closest call: 2012 AFC Divisional Round (20-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens)

Super Bowl history (no appearances): Houston is the only active franchise that has never reached a conference championship game (0-4 in four AFC divisional-round appearances).

Last playoff berth: 2019

Is this the year?: +20000 (The 32nd-lowest odds, according to FOX Bet)

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.