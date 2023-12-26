National Football League
Browns QB Joe Flacco on Jets not bringing him back: 'Is what it is"
Published Dec. 26, 2023 5:34 p.m. ET

Despite not being re-signed to the New York Jets following last season and also not being brought back after Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear in Week 1, Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco holds no resentment against his former team. 

"Is what it is," Flacco told reporters when asked about New York not bringing him back. "[I'm] happy to be where I am for sure. Lots of guys in that locker room I respect… the only reason it crossed my mind is because people asked me, ‘Hey are the Jets gonna call you?’" 

Flacco is 3-1 as a starter during Cleveland's last four games and has thrown for more yards than any other QB during that stretch (1,307). Flacco has also thrown for 10 touchdowns, which is tied with Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy for the most during that span. 

The Browns (10-5) also currently stand in the No. 5 spot in the AFC playoff picture with the help of Flacco's phenomenal play. 

After going unsigned this season, Cleveland scooped up Flacco following Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder tear. The veteran QB worked out for the Browns and was signed to their practice squad three days later before going on to ink a one-year deal with Cleveland. 

The 38-year-old will have a chance to help the Browns clinch the team's first postseason appearance since 2020 when they host the Jets on Thursday night (8:15 p.m. ET).

