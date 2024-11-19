National Football League How Broncos QB Bo Nix vaulted himself into Offensive Rookie of the Year race Updated Nov. 19, 2024 1:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Editor’s note: This is the 11th installment of a season-long series on a breakout star from the past week of NFL action. The Week 11 winner: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Bo Nix woke up Sunday knowing that it would be a great day.

It’s how Denver's rookie quarterback views each day — as a new opportunity to play for a franchise he feels has tremendous belief in him.

But on this great Sunday, one in which he put together a historic performance in a dominant victory over the Atlanta Falcons, the former Oregon star may have vaulted himself into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

"It is a blessing to be in my spot and my shoes," Nix said.

The No. 12 overall pick had the best game of his career to this point in Denver's 38-6 rout of Atlanta, completing 84.8% of his passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns with a 145.0 passer rating — along with no interceptions or turnovers. Nix became the first rookie in NFL history to complete 80% of his passes while throwing for at least four touchdowns and 300 yards, according to FOX Sports Research. He had season-highs in completion rate, passing yards, passing touchdowns, passer rating and yards per attempt against the Falcons.

The 24-year-old Nix is the only rookie since at least 2000 with at least 18 total touchdowns and two or fewer turnovers in a nine-game span.

"The dude should be in conversations for Rookie of the Year. There should be no hesitation," wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. "You can tell he’s like a kid. He’s just enjoying himself. … There’s not one ounce of panic [in] him, no matter what part of the game we’re in."

After struggling early in the season, Nix has improved significantly over the last month and a half.

In the past seven games, he has a 68.9% completion rate, a 13-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, a 106.2 passer rating and is averaging 7.3 yards per attempt — on par with some of the league’s best quarterbacks in that span. That’s up from a 60.1% completion rate, 1-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio, a 62.5 passer rating and 4.7 yards per attempt in his first four games.

Nix’s play, plus the league’s No. 3 scoring defense, gives the Broncos hope of ending their eight-year playoff drought.

Denver (6-5), which has won six of its past nine games, is currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

[2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Wild races building as Broncos, Commanders cling to berths]

"I haven’t seen a quarterback, a rookie quarterback, like him in a long time," running back Javonte Williams said. "And just the way he keeps composure, the way he treats people, and just the way he plays on the field. I mean, he’s the full package."

Why Nix was successful in Week 11

It starts with his ability to attack the middle of the field with efficiency and effectiveness.

Nix lived between the numbers against the Falcons, completing 90.9% of his passes (20-of-22) for 195 yards and three touchdowns in the center portion of the field, according to Pro Football Focus. In fact, his lone pass that traveled at least 20 air yards was targeted in the middle area — a 33-yard completion to seventh-round rookie receiver Devaugn Vele, which helped set up a second-quarter touchdown.

More than 50% of Nix’s throws this season have been between the numbers, per PFF.

"We got some shell [defense] and some two-deep safety looks [against the Falcons], which opens up the middle of the field," Nix said. "I feel like we have been confident with those throws all year long. Today we got through the progressions and got to some of them."

Even when under duress.

Atlanta blitzed Nix on 12 of his 35 dropbacks (34.3%), according to Pro Football Focus. But when blitzed, he still completed 83.3% of his passes (10-of-12) for 134 yards and two touchdowns, showing his composure when pressured — something that young quarterbacks typically struggle with.

"You feel like you’re in good hands," Broncos coach Sean Payton said of Nix. "He’s smart with the football. He makes plays with his feet. A lot of times you’re calling plays for certain looks [and] the looks aren’t there. He has that ability to create and all the while protect the football."

Drew Brees breaks down Bo Nix’s impressive rookie year

For Nix, his play stems from Denver’s belief in him.

"We just find ways to get better and see different things," he said. "It is always adjusting on the fly and reacting to what you see. You can study all you want, but I cannot go out there and predict what plays they are going to run or what calls they are going to be in. At that point, you are just reading and reacting.

"I think we do a good job of putting me in a good spot where I have some answers and choices. And we can just go out there and find them."

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

