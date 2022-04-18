National Football League The Match: Brady and Rodgers to face Mahomes and Allen 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Match is back, and it has struck NFL quarterback gold.

PGA pros are out and signal-callers are in this summer, as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will play newcomers Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a 12-hole event in Las Vegas on June 1.

As with previous editions of The Match, players will have open microphones throughout play and be able to carry on conversations, per SI, but the smack talk has already started for these ultra-competitive quarterbacks.

Brady was quick with the jokes, poking fun at Allen on social media.

Allen didn't wait long to retort.

"This should be fun," Mahomes responded, while Allen continued to take shots:

Brady and Rodgers will join forces this time around after previously playing against each other last summer in The Match, with Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson. Brady continues to search for his first win in the event, having also lost in 2020 with Mickelson against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

Meanwhile, Allen teamed up with Keith Mitchell in this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but the duo came up short, failing to make the 54-hole cut. Mahomes is relatively new to the televised golf circuit, though he has been a fixture at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe, per CBS Sports.

Here's how the sports world reacted to the news.

