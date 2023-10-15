National Football League
Bills WR Stefon Diggs delivers on promise to repay fan for beer-soaked celebration
Published Oct. 15, 2023

During the Buffalo Bills' blowout 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, receiver Stefon Diggs commemorated a touchdown with a beer-showering rendition of wrestling star Stone Cold Steve Austin's signature celebration. 

The demonstration not only resulted in a $13,659 fine for Diggs from the NFL, but he also promised to repay a fan for using the beers during his act. 

Diggs delivered on his promise.

Prior to Sunday night's game against the New York Giants, Diggs ensured a pair of beers were left at the fan's seat at Highmark Stadium. 

If there was any lingering animosity between Diggs and the fan base as a result of his offseason tension with the franchise, it's safe to say that the receiver showed his appreciation to Bills Mafia with his kind gesture. 

