National Football League Bills WR Stefon Diggs delivers on promise to repay fan for beer-soaked celebration Published Oct. 15, 2023 8:30 p.m. ET

During the Buffalo Bills' blowout 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, receiver Stefon Diggs commemorated a touchdown with a beer-showering rendition of wrestling star Stone Cold Steve Austin's signature celebration.

The demonstration not only resulted in a $13,659 fine for Diggs from the NFL, but he also promised to repay a fan for using the beers during his act.

Diggs delivered on his promise.

Prior to Sunday night's game against the New York Giants, Diggs ensured a pair of beers were left at the fan's seat at Highmark Stadium.

If there was any lingering animosity between Diggs and the fan base as a result of his offseason tension with the franchise, it's safe to say that the receiver showed his appreciation to Bills Mafia with his kind gesture.

