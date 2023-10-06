National Football League
Bills' Von Miller says 'safe bet' he'll make season debut vs. Jags in London
Bills' Von Miller says ‘safe bet’ he’ll make season debut vs. Jags in London

Published Oct. 6, 2023 11:44 a.m. ET

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller says it’s a "safe bet" that he’ll make his season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET).

Miller, who sustained a knee injury last November, said Friday there’s a "94 1/2 percent" likelihood of him suiting up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I am excited to play American football in front this crowd," said Miller, the NFL’s active leader in sacks.

Miller’s return — even on a limited basis — could provide a boost for coach Sean McDermott’s defense after end Greg Rousseau was ruled out Friday because of a foot injury.

McDermott had earlier said it was "one day at a time" with Miller, but the 13-year veteran was far more optimistic in a session with reporters that included him voicing various accents he’s encountered in his prior visits to the country.

"It’s been a long road to recovery," he said. "I’ve had two really good practices. Had a really good practice today. I think it’s a safe bet that I’ll be out there."

Miller envisions playing "a couple of snaps and try to contribute," which likely would come in third-and-long or obvious pass situations.

"I have so much respect for this sport," Miller said. "You just can’t jump right in. I expect to just put my toe in a little bit and then work my way out to the deep end and start swimming. I’m sure it will take some time for me to get where I want to be."

The Bills defense is "playing lights out," he added. "I’m not coming in to save the team or anything like that."

Miller returned to practice this week for the first time in over 10 months. He tore a ligament and sustained cartilage damage in his right knee during a win at Detroit last Thanksgiving Day.

Under NFL rules, Miller opened a three-week window in which he’s allowed to practice before he’s required to be activated or returned to the injured list.

Rousseau had two sacks in Buffalo’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins but hasn’t practiced this week. He has three sacks on the season and one forced fumble.

The Bills arrived in the British capital on Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

