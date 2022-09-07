National Football League
Bills, TE Dawson Knox agree to four-year, $53.6M extension Bills, TE Dawson Knox agree to four-year, $53.6M extension
National Football League

Bills, TE Dawson Knox agree to four-year, $53.6M extension

17 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills are ensuring Josh Allen will have one of his primary targets around for years to come.

Buffalo has reportedly agreed to a four-year extension with tight end Dawson Knox worth $53.6 million, including $31 million guaranteed. The deal keeps him in a Bills uniform through 2026.

Knox, 25, becomes one of the highest-paid TEs in the NFL, according to Adam Schefter. George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Mark Andrews and David Njoku currently top the list at the position.

A 2019 third-round draft pick out of Ole Miss, Knox is entering his fourth season with the Bills. He caught nine touchdowns last season and totaled 587 receiving yards. The Bills open the NFL season on Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl Champion L.A. Rams

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 1: 10 betting trends to know
Gambling

NFL odds Week 1: 10 betting trends to know

8 hours ago
Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline to halt contract negotiations
National Football League

Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline to halt contract negotiations

9 hours ago
Colts, Buccaneers head Cowherd's predicted NFL standings
National Football League

Colts, Buccaneers head Cowherd's predicted NFL standings

10 hours ago
Can Daniel Jones succeed as Giants QB in now-or-never season?
New York Giants

Can Daniel Jones succeed as Giants QB in now-or-never season?

12 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick

12 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes