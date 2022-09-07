National Football League Bills, TE Dawson Knox agree to four-year, $53.6M extension 17 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills are ensuring Josh Allen will have one of his primary targets around for years to come.

Buffalo has reportedly agreed to a four-year extension with tight end Dawson Knox worth $53.6 million, including $31 million guaranteed. The deal keeps him in a Bills uniform through 2026.

Knox, 25, becomes one of the highest-paid TEs in the NFL, according to Adam Schefter. George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Mark Andrews and David Njoku currently top the list at the position.

A 2019 third-round draft pick out of Ole Miss, Knox is entering his fourth season with the Bills. He caught nine touchdowns last season and totaled 587 receiving yards. The Bills open the NFL season on Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl Champion L.A. Rams.

