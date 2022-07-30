Buffalo Bills Bills' Josh Allen, Jordan Phillips get into training camp scuffle 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Things got heated between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips at training camp on Saturday, as the two teammates collided just as practice was winding down for the day.

The play call appeared to be a designed QB run up the middle for a touchdown, and Phillips put some shoulder contact on Allen in an attempt to stop the play.

Allen apparently took issue with Phillips’ tackle attempt, immediately turning around and shoving the 6-foot-6 nose tackle after the play ended.

Tempers flared, and other Bills players on the field got involved in an effort to separate the two.

Phillips returned to the Bills this offseason after spending the 2018-19 season with Buffalo and this past season with Arizona, where he recorded 22 tackles (14 solo) and three sacks in nine games (eight starts).

Last season, Allen led the Bills to an 11-6 record, good for the top spot in the AFC East for the second consecutive year.

While the Bills organization doesn't allow the media to record team drills at training camp, fans in attendance at Saturday's practice were able to capture the altercation between Allen and Phillips.

