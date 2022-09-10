Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener

Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener

5 hours ago

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10.

Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite tossing two interceptions, Allen finished with a game-high 20.1 EPA (expected points added).

On Friday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd praised the Bills signal-caller — one of the league's most dangerous dual-threat players — comparing his talents and aura in Week 1 to one of the NBA's biggest stars.

"I don't think Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the league. I think he's the most talented. I know, I know — Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes. [Allen] is significantly bigger, significantly stronger, significantly more athletic than both. Go look at his rushing numbers against Mahomes. Not even close. He runs, jumps over people. Did you see his stiff-arm last night? No other quarterback in the league [is] doing that. 

"He is Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. He is one-of-one on Earth. … A jaw-dropping talent."

"With that talent comes confidence," Cowherd added. "[The Bills] are a fun watch. They're flawed, they make mistakes, but they are eye candy. … When they get rolling downhill — just step aside."

Allen threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns last season, capping off the Bills' season with a four-touchdown performance in an overtime AFC divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the loss, Buffalo is a favorite in this year's Super Bowl race, and all eyes are on Allen to make that happen.

And if the rest of the season is anything like Thursday's game, the Bills just might go all the way.

