Bill Belichick: Mac Jones will remain Patriots' starting QB
Bill Belichick: Mac Jones will remain Patriots' starting QB

Published Oct. 11, 2023 11:13 a.m. ET

Despite a pair of historic losses, the New England Patriots are sticking with quarterback Mac Jones, Bill Belichick announced on Wednesday morning.

Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3 and has thrown two interceptions in back-to-back games. On the season, the third-year QB has 1,008 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 74.2 passer rating, while completing 62.5% of his passes. He has also run for 60 yards.

New England's offense has struggled mightily this season, averaging an NFL-low 11.0 points and 287.4 total yards (26th in NFL) per game.

Jones' backup, second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe, appeared in four games and started twice last season, posting a 100.9 passer rating. Zappe has appeared in two games this season.

The Patriots are 1-4, with their lone win coming against the AFC East-rival New York Jets, who have lost 15 straight games to New England. Two weeks ago, the Patriots suffered the largest defeat in the Belichick era, losing 38-3 on the road to the Dallas Cowboys. They followed that by getting shut out at home by the New Orleans Saints 34-0 on Sunday.

New England hits the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) in Week 6. Last year, Las Vegas beat New England on an infamous last-second lateral.

It can't get any worse than that for the Patriots, right?

National Football League
New England Patriots
Mac Jones
