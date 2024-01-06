National Football League Bill Belichick decision looms; Mike Vrabel's future uncertain Published Jan. 6, 2024 3:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Bill Belichick era in New England hasn't yet come to a close, but things could be changing soon for the storied franchise.

The head coach and team owner Robert Kraft are expected to meet soon to discuss the future, per ESPN. Although rumors have been swirling, the two sides have reportedly yet to discuss the possibility of a split at any point this season.

A myriad of issues like quarterback woes and continuously failing to reach the playoffs have added fuel to the fire surrounding the Pats' recent drastic downfall, but all eyes have been on Belichick's inability to bounce back.

A changing of the guard may be necessary in New England, but any decision is reportedly expected to be a mutual one by both parties and not an all-out firing of the legendary coach.

Belichick has won an NFL-record eight Super Bowls, including six with New England as its head coach. He also holds the NFL record for the most Super Bowl appearances all-time (12) and most as a head coach (nine). He also boasts the most playoff wins as a head coach (31) and the most divisional championships as a head coach (17) in league history.

However, Belichick isn't on the same path he once was. The Patriots are firmly situated at the bottom of the AFC East at 4-12 — the team's worst record in over 30 years and the worst since Belichick took over in 2000.

The Patriots finish the regular season against the New York Jets on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

HC Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft to hit negotiating table Monday

Belichick's future is just one of many unresolved coaching decisions to be addressed around the league. In fact, the coaching shakeups in the AFC could trickle down to Tennessee, as head coach Mike Vrabel is also expected to meet with his front office next week to determine if any "significant" or "notable changes" are needed, according to ESPN's report.

The Titans (5-11) are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and are ending the season in last place in the AFC South.

Vrabel has previously expressed his desire to remain with the Titans, which close out their season against Jacksonville on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) with veteran QB Ryan Tannehill at the helm.

