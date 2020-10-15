National Football League Best of 'Club Shay Shay' 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Monday will mark the five-episode anniversary of Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe's new podcast for FOX Sports.

Sharpe kicked things off with his older brother, Sterling, on Episode 1, followed by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, hip hop icon Snoop Dogg, and two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh in the subsequent episodes.

Let's take a look back at some of the best moments from Club Shay Shay so far:

Snoop Dogg talks about voting for the first time:

Snoop recalls recruiting Tupac to Death Row Records:

Snoop discusses Kobe Bryant's death:

Snoop lists his top five all-time NBA players:

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder:

Mayweather on his top boxers of all-time:

Mayweather on whether he'd fight Conor McGregor again:

Bosh addresses the memorable introduction of "The Heatles":

Bosh remembers the "Redeem Team" and Kobe:

Sterling, Shannon discuss their upbringing:

Sterling makes his case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

On Monday, Sharpe will welcome actor, director and hip-hop legend Ice Cube into Club Shay Shay.

Here's a sneak peak of Unc's conversation with O'Shea Jackson, where he discusses the "Contract With Black America":

