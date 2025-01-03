National Football League NFL's best free-agent signings of 2024: Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley lead way Published Jan. 3, 2025 9:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL teams have handed out contracts worth nearly $5 billion in free agency since way back in March. Not all of that money was guaranteed, of course. And a lot of it wasn't well-spent.

But some of those contracts turned out to be worth every penny, at least through the 2024 season. Some of the free agents transformed their new teams into contenders. And some of them played so well that their contracts now look like steals.

So here's a look at the 10 best NFL free-agent signings of 2024. Some were big financial investments and some were small. But not surprisingly, every one of them ended up playing on a playoff team:

1. QB Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

(1 year, $10 million, $8.75 million guaranteed)

This was supposed to be a small investment in a veteran backup to be a mentor to and a placeholder for rookie QB J.J. McCarthy. But when a knee injury ended McCarthy's season in August, Darnold stepped in and became the biggest surprise in the NFL. He played like an MVP, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 4,153 yards and 35 touchdowns (all career highs) with just 12 interceptions through 16 games. Most importantly, under his direction, the Vikings are 14-2.

Darnold reminded everyone why he was the third overall pick back in 2018, and showed how important the right situation and good coaching can be to a young quarterback. He's still only 27 years old too, which means if the Vikings don't use the franchise tag on him in the offseason, someone is going to give him a $100 million-plus deal.

2. RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

(3 years, $37.75 million, $26 million guaranteed)

It was always clear that once he got out from behind the New York Giants' awful offensive line that his production would increase. But no one thought he'd be chasing the NFL rushing record with 2,005 yards through 16 games. He has been the focus of an Eagles' offense that looked lost in their late collapse last season. He's helped them rediscover their identity. And whenever they need a big play, he seems to come through.

He's also reignited the debate on the importance and value of running backs, who had been devalued financially in recent years. The Eagles bucked conventional wisdom with a relatively big investment in Barkley. But they proved to have the perfect situation with a powerful offensive line and a strong passing game to help him. And Barkley has helped make them a Super Bowl contender again.

3. QB Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

(1 year, $1.21 million, fully guaranteed)

He might be the biggest bargain in the NFL thanks to the Denver Broncos, who cut him two years into a five-year, $242.5 million contract and owed him $39 million for the 2024 season. That allowed the Steelers to bring him in for just a veteran minimum salary (after he briefly flirted with the New York Giants).

That decision began to pay off after he took over for Justin Fields as the starter in Week 7. The Steelers were 4-2 at the time but were struggling offensively. As Wilson got into a groove, they won four straight and six of their next seven. Wilson and the Steelers have struggled the past three weeks (losing to the Eagles, Ravens and Chiefs), but overall the quarterback's play has been good: 2,334 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 starts.

Wilson might ultimately be judged on how this ends, but the former Super Bowl winner gives them confidence they can get out of their late slide and be a dangerous playoff team.

4. RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

(2 years, $16 million, $9 million guaranteed)

They already had one of the best rushing attacks in football in 2023, but it was done mostly with Lamar Jackson and a patchwork group of running backs. It was clear a back like Henry would take them to another level, though they knew it was a risk since he was already 30 years old.

Henry, though, hasn't missed a game or a beat. He's rushed for 1,783 and 14 touchdowns and would probably be hearing his name in the MVP conversation if it wasn't for Barkley's record season in Philly. His presence has opened up a ton for Jackson, who is having an even better season than he did when he was the MVP last year. And it's given Baltimore a devastating ground attack that should help them bully teams in the playoffs.

5. S Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

(4 years, $67 million, $23 million guaranteed)

Not everyone in the NFL thinks that paying safeties big money is a good idea, but the Packers surely have no regrets after luring this ex-Giant to Green Bay. McKinney was a playmaker in New York, with eight interceptions in his last two full seasons with the Giants. But he out-did himself with seven picks (and 111 return yards) this year.

He's tailed off a little in that department after picking off five passes in his first five games. But teams are also throwing in his direction a lot less. And McKinney does also have 10 pass breakups, a sack and 84 tackles, and he's helped strengthen a Packers defense that has jumped into the Top 10.

6. LB Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings

(4 years, $76 million, $38 million guaranteed)

After his big breakout season in Houston last year, the Vikings signed him to fill the huge shoes of the departed Danielle Hunter. And not only did he fill them, he actually improved on his 2023 performance. Greenard has been the backbone of the Vikings' tough defense, with 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and 16 tackles for loss.

He's also top 5 in the league with 40 quarterback pressures. And while he hasn't quite matched everything Hunter did for the Vikings last season, he's certainly been among the NFL's best edge rushers for most of the year.

7. RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

(4 years, $48 million, $12.5 million guaranteed)

The Packers knew they had to upgrade their middling rushing attack to support young quarterback Jordan Love. They also needed someone who could stay in the lineup more than Aaron Jones. They took a risk on Jacobs after a down season in Las Vegas, but he quickly showed he's still the same back who led the NFL in rushing in 2022.

Jacobs has played in all 16 games and rushed for 1,285 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's scored touchdowns, in fact, in each of the last seven games and turned the Packers into a top-5 rushing team. That kind of power has made a big difference for them this season and could have a huge impact on their postseason run, too.

8. LB Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans

(2 years, $49 million, $48 million guaranteed)

Hunter had to fight the Vikings to get the money he wanted, but the Texans had no problem meeting his demands. And while they haven't quite gotten the huge season he had in Minnesota in 2023 in return, what they've gotten has been pretty close.

Hunter has had 12 sacks for a Houston defense that has had to carry a sluggish offense at times. He's also had 17 quarterback hits and 23 tackles for loss. He's in the top 10 in pressures with 34 and has formed a dynamic pass-rushing duo with Will Anderson. The Texans are third in the NFL with 47 sacks because of them (a combined 23). That's already more than Houston had all of last year.

9. LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings

(2 years, $20 million, $10 million guaranteed)

Brian Flores was the coach in Miami when the Dolphins drafted Van Ginkel in the fifth round in 2019 and clearly saw something he liked in the linebacker. So when Flores resurfaced as the defensive coordinator in Minnesota, the Vikings brought Van Ginkel in — and they ended up getting far more than expected.

Not only has Van Ginkel nearly doubled his career high in sacks with 11 ½, but he also has two Pick-6s, a career-high 72 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits. He's been a dominant presence at times, forming a huge 1-2 punch with Greenard. He's been a perfect fit in Flores' defense and has become one of the better defensive playmakers in the league.

10. S CJ Gardner Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

(3 years, $27 million, $10 million guaranteed)

When the Eagles' defense fell apart last season, it wasn't just the result of bad coaching. Some of the players felt they lost their edge and attitude and pointed to the departure of the energetic Gardner-Johnson.

So the Eagles brought him back, and he brought back the attitude. It took a few games, but the Eagles defense eventually started playing tough and confident again and Gardner-Johnson was a big part of why. He's tied for third in the NFL with six interceptions — the same number he had two years ago when he led the league for Philly. He has a Pick-6 and has knocked away 12 passes, too.

The numbers are great, but his contribution goes beyond that. The Eagles were the NFL's No. 2 defense with him two years ago. They dropped to 26th last year. And with CJGJ back this year, they're No. 1.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

