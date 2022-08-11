Cincinnati Bengals Bengals to move Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' in 2022 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a banner rookie year.

Selected by the Bengals with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase was reunited with his former LSU teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow. The wideout finished the 2021 regular season with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns on 81 receptions (18.0 yards per reception).

Across the Bengals' four playoff games, Chase totaled 368 receiving yards and one touchdown on 25 receptions (14.7 yards per reception).

So, what will Chase do for an encore?

Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters said that the team is going to deploy Chase in a variety of ways this season, including in the slot.

"He's going to be all over the field," Walters told the team's website. "We're going to use him as many ways as we can.

"That's what great players want to do. They want to play everywhere. They understand the value of moving around and how you stress defenses sometimes in the slot. You don't want defenses to focus on you. He's embraced that challenge. Just find a way to create mismatches."

Chase sees the Bengals' offense being more dynamic with him interchangeably lining up on the outside and in the slot.

"It's going to make our offense more explosive," Chase said. "If we sit in there like robots and stay in the same position, they're going to expect what's coming. That's why you move around."

Cincinnati finished the 2021 regular season averaging 27.1 points (tied for seventh in NFL), 259 passing yards (seventh) and 102.5 rushing yards (23rd). The Bengals gave up 55 sacks (third most allowed in NFL), had 21 giveaways (12th fewest), converted on 39.6% of third down conversions (16th) and averaged 31:26 time of possession (sixth).

Cincinnati's wide receiver room includes Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The Bengals beefed up their offensive line in free agency, signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa and former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins.

The Bengals won the AFC North at 10-7 last season, then defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl 23-20.

