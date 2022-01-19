National Football League Bengals-Titans: AFC divisional round By The Numbers 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The AFC's top-seeded Tennessee Titans are fresh off of a bye and facing the upstart Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS).

Here are the numbers you need to know ahead of Titans-Bengals.

Matchup: The Titans lead the all-time series 40-35-1, which includes the playoffs. This will be the second playoff matchup between the Bengals and Titans and their first playoff matchup since the Titans moved from Houston to Tennessee and changed their name from the Oilers. The Bengals are one of two current NFL franchises that have never won a road playoff game, with the Houston Texans being the other. Aside from the Texans, who have never reached a conference championship game, the Bengals have the longest active conference championship game drought at 33 seasons.

The Bengals are 6-14 all time in the playoffs (0-7 in road playoff games). The Titans are 17-22 all time in the playoffs (6-6 in home playoff games).



QUARTERBACKS

Joe Burrow (Bengals, 2nd season)

3: Burrow became the third Bengals quarterback to throw for at least two passing touchdowns in a playoff game in Cincy's wild-card win over the Raiders. He joined Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason. Burrow also joined those two as the only three quarterbacks in franchise history to start and win a playoff game.

74.9%: Burrow has completed 131-of-175 (74.9%) pass attempts over his past five starts, dating back to Week 14.

How far can Burrow take the Bengals? I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Emmanuel Acho says he's confident that second-year Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow can lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl.

Ryan Tannehill (Titans, 3rd season with Tennessee, 9th overall)

7: Tannehill led all AFC quarterbacks this season with seven rushing touchdowns.

2-2: Tannehill is making his fifth career playoff start, all with the Titans. His current record is 2-2 in the postseason.

OFFENSE

116: Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase recorded 116 receiving yards in the wild-card win against the Raiders, the most receiving yards by a rookie in Cincinnati playoff history.

100: Chase has recorded at least 100 yards receiving in three of his past four games dating back to Week 16.

670: Titans running back Derrick Henry has 670 career rushing yards in the playoffs in six games. If he catches a touchdown pass, he will become just the sixth player in NFL history to record a rushing, receiving and passing TD in the playoffs.

150: Henry is one of two players in NFL history to record at least 150 rushing yards in at least three playoff games, joining Terrell Davis (four).

DEFENSE

12: Titans defensive end Harold Landry's 12 sacks were the most by a Titan in a single season since 2010.

5: Titans safety Kevin Byard recorded five interceptions on the season, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to have at least five interceptions in three different seasons.

SPECIAL TEAMS

4: Bengals kicker Evan McPherson set a franchise record for made field goals in a playoff game with his four against the Raiders.

COACHES

3: Zac Taylor became just the third coach in Bengals franchise history to win a playoff game with the win over the Raiders.

41-24: Mike Vrabel has a 41-24 regular-season record in four years as the Titans' coach and is 2-2 in the playoffs.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.