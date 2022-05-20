National Football League Big Ben on possible Steelers comeback: 'They don't want me back' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Ben Roethlisberger might not be fully ready to call it quits.

The former Steelers' quarterback is among the greatest signal-callers to head the squad's offense throughout its history, and though he announced his retirement after a successful 18-year stint with the team, he still believes he has the skillset to lead a winning unit.

But according to the likely Hall of Fame inductee, his former team doesn't want him back.

When asked about Tom Brady's abrupt unretirement earlier this year, Roethlisberger revealed his own thoughts surrounding the possibility of his own return to the gridiron.

"My coach and GM don’t want me back," Big Ben told WDVD radio in Pittsburgh.

When asked whether "bad blood" led to a bad breakup between the two sides, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac responded simply: "I would say it's very, very safe to assume that."

The Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin have not commented on whether there was any animosity from the opposing sides. But the team's actions have certainly hinted at them being ready for a new quarterback era.

After signing Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year free agent's deal with a number of incentives, the team selected another QB with its first-round pick in the 2022 draft, deepening its QB room by adding hometown star Kenny Pickett.

It's also done substantial work to shore up areas in which it was weak last season, like beefing up its offensive line and inking deals with a few wide receiving threats as well.

And unfortunately for Roethlisberger, despite clear shortages in those departments during his final season, he's on the outside looking in on these newfound improvements.

It's unclear whether Roethlisberger has made up his mind as to whether he wants to exercise his right to a comeback, but if he does, it likely won't be for the team he played for his entire career.

