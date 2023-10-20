National Football League
Bears QB Justin Fields ruled out vs. Raiders with thumb injury
Published Oct. 20, 2023 3:45 p.m. ET

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that starting quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out with a thumb injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), per ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Fields dislocated his right thumb during last week's loss against the Minnesota Vikings, and left the game early as a result of the injury. Earlier this week, head coach Matt Eberflus had listed Fields as "doubtful" up until Friday's announcement. 

However, Fields is not expected to be put on the injured reserve list, as the quarterback continues the recovery process to get back on the field in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will get his first career start under center for Chicago on Sunday. Bagent experienced his first taste of NFL action last week, after Fields exited the game against the Vikings, and completed 10 out of 14 passes with no touchdowns and an interception. 

Bagent, a product of the Division-II Shepard Rams, threw for an NCAA-record 159 touchdowns to go along with 17,034 career yards during his tenure in college. 

