Bears' Justin Fields 'wants to take over' the NFL

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been focused on establishing himself as the leader of Chicago's offense heading into his second year, as the organization aims to bounce back from a 6-11 campaign.

Over 12 games as a rookie, Fields threw for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while the Bears won just two of the 10 games he started. He did find a spark with wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns last year.

"He wants to take over the league," Mooney said of Fields. "He's already Justin Fields. He wants to be the best quarterback in the league. He's taken the stride to be there. I got unbelievable faith that he will be there, and his success is my success. So, as long as he's doing good, I'm doing good, we're all doing good."

On Thursday's " The Herd ," Joy Taylor reacted to the comments from Fields' teammate and offered some insight on what it would mean for the league if the Bears signal-caller really brings the heat this season.

"I really enjoyed seeing the spark from Justin Fields last year," Taylor said. "If he can take over the league the way he wants to, it's going to be a different league. I think that the NFC North is not quite gonna look the same as it always has. … If [Fields] can bring this team back to relevancy and win playoffs games, he is going to be legend status, and it would so fun for the league. So part of me is rooting for this to happen.

"I hope he continues to develop. I had no doubt about his leadership ability and him being able to go in there and command respect in the locker room. … I'm looking forward to seeing how he plays this year and how they take a step up."

The Bears haven't had a winning season since 2018 — only their second season above .500 in the past 10 years — but that could change this season with the addition of new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko to help guide Fields in his sophomore season.

It seems that Fields has successfully been building on his Year 2 potential thus far this offseason.

"You just feel him in the huddle," tight end Cole Kmet said of Fields at OTAs. "He's not just repeating the play, he's telling you the play, and there's a difference in that. That gives me confidence as a player out in the field. He's talking to each guy. It's not just a repeat-a-play, he's telling us a play, which is a difference."

