Bears continue roster overhaul with Roquan Smith trade

The Chicago Bears weren't done selling after all.

Less than a week after trading away veteran Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears agreed to terms on a trade that sends defensive cornerstone Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second and a fifth-round pick in 2023, as reported by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer .

It comes the day before the league's November 1 trade deadline and solidifies a fact that Chicago fans have known since the offseason: the Bears are rebuilding.

Prior to training camp, Chicago had let quite a few players walk in free agency. New general manager Ryan Poles then flipped multiple picks in this past April's draft in favor of more later-round picks. He was always stripping the team down to the studs in anticipation of a total overhaul — he just decided to hang on to some core pieces for more leverage down the line. Leverage he is now cashing in on.

Smith had been a first-round pick (eighth overall) by the previous regime in 2018 and was entering the final year of his contract. When extension talks came to a standstill during camp, the now-veteran linebacker requested a trade.

"I thought it was very distasteful, to say the least," Smith said of the negotiations, which he mentioned included de-escalators as the years went on. "[It] wasn't what I anticipated, nor […] what I expected from the situation. But I'm grateful for all the loyal fans, and the players in the locker room, and the city of Chicago that stood behind me throughout this process. It means a lot to myself."

Smith wasn't granted the trade at the time, and prior to the final game of the preseason declared he had put it all behind him and was focused on playing for his next contract in which he aimed to be the highest paid at his position.

"Now, I'm just shifting my focus to the season and more so just focused on being the best teammate I can be to those guys in the locker room," he said at the time.

Through eight games, Smith by far and away led the Bears in tackles and currently leads the entire league in that category with 83. He's also recorded 2.5 sacks this season, two interceptions and three pass breakups. Smith's single-season high is 5.0 sacks, which he is currently on pace to surpass.

Smith was a bright spot for a Chicago defense that is letting up the second-most rushing yards per game, though it ranks fifth in passing yards per game given up. Given Smith's involvement in the pass rush this season, his absence will undoubtedly affect one of Chicago's strengths and the question now remains how much.

The return of a second and fifth-round pick in next year's draft puts even more of a focus on next season, and in all honesty, was a savvy move on Poles' part. Chicago now has nine draft picks in 2023, including one in each round and two in rounds two, four and five. Considering Poles was able to extract four starters from this year's rookie class, the Bears should be able to make a lot of headway come next April.

Couple the fact they have over double the amount of cap space as the second-highest team in the league with not having to pay Smith top linebacker money, which Spotrac estimated to be in the range of $17 million per year, it will allow them to allocate even more monetary resources to potential big-name free agents next year, as well. According to Spotrac, a post-June 1 trade of Smith leaves the Bears with $0 in dead cap and saves them $5,408,000 against the cap this season.

It's the intangibles that also remain a question mark. Smith was a captain, along with Quinn, which means Chicago is now out a significant portion of their locker room leadership. Smith was the more vocal of the two defensive captains and is a notoriously good teammate. Poles said following the Quinn trade that even he was hesitant to mess with the chemistry they were building in the locker room, recognizing the potential fallout of making these business decisions.

Smith was emotional last week when learning of the Quinn trade in real-time in front of reporters. But perhaps Smith was not only upset to see a close friend and teammate leave. Perhaps, he knew the writing was on the wall for him, as well.

The 3-5 Bears play at home on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

