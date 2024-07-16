National Football League Bears, No. 1 pick Caleb Williams agree to 4-year, $39M rookie contract Published Jul. 16, 2024 4:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chicago Bears and No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams agreed to a four-year, $39 million fully guaranteed rookie deal on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. It also includes a $25.5 million signing bonus.

The USC product and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner does not have an NFLPA-certified agent.

Rome Odunze, who Chicago selected with the No. 9 pick, also agreed to a four-year contract that includes an option for the 2028 season on Tuesday.

The No. 9 overall pick in the draft, Odunze played four seasons at Washington and was an All-American last year when he led the nation with a school-record 1,640 yards. The Huskies advanced to the national championship game, losing to Michigan. Odunze had 3,272 yards receiving and 24 touchdown receptions during his college career.

Bears rookies were due to report for training camp on Tuesday, with veterans arriving on Friday. The first practice is Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

