Bears, No. 1 pick Caleb Williams agree to 4-year, $39M rookie contract
The Chicago Bears and No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams agreed to a four-year, $39 million fully guaranteed rookie deal on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. It also includes a $25.5 million signing bonus.
The USC product and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner does not have an NFLPA-certified agent.
Rome Odunze, who Chicago selected with the No. 9 pick, also agreed to a four-year contract that includes an option for the 2028 season on Tuesday.
The No. 9 overall pick in the draft, Odunze played four seasons at Washington and was an All-American last year when he led the nation with a school-record 1,640 yards. The Huskies advanced to the national championship game, losing to Michigan. Odunze had 3,272 yards receiving and 24 touchdown receptions during his college career.
Bears rookies were due to report for training camp on Tuesday, with veterans arriving on Friday. The first practice is Saturday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Jacoby Jones, star of Ravens' most recent Super Bowl title run, dies at 40
Tyreek Hill lists his top five NFL QBs, with two notable names missing
Browns' Nick Chubb squats 585 pounds just eight months after ACL surgery
-
Jordan Addison erases Vikings-related posts off socials after DUI arrest
Rams' Blake Corum on Sean McVay-Jim Harbaugh similarities, Michigan recruitment
2024-25 NFL win totals, best bets: Projected Over/ Unders for every team, picks
-
2024-25 NFL odds: Bettors all in on Raiders' Zamir White to lead league in rushing
2024 NFL uniforms: Commanders' gold pants making a return
2024-25 NFL odds: Matt Eberflus betting favorite to win Coach of the Year
-
Jacoby Jones, star of Ravens' most recent Super Bowl title run, dies at 40
Tyreek Hill lists his top five NFL QBs, with two notable names missing
Browns' Nick Chubb squats 585 pounds just eight months after ACL surgery
-
Jordan Addison erases Vikings-related posts off socials after DUI arrest
Rams' Blake Corum on Sean McVay-Jim Harbaugh similarities, Michigan recruitment
2024-25 NFL win totals, best bets: Projected Over/ Unders for every team, picks
-
2024-25 NFL odds: Bettors all in on Raiders' Zamir White to lead league in rushing
2024 NFL uniforms: Commanders' gold pants making a return
2024-25 NFL odds: Matt Eberflus betting favorite to win Coach of the Year