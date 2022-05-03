National Football League
Would Cleveland Browns cut Baker Mayfield? Would Cleveland Browns cut Baker Mayfield?
National Football League

Would Cleveland Browns cut Baker Mayfield?

21 mins ago

Baker Mayfield's status since the start of the offseason has remained unchanged.

And while the NFL's quarterbacking carousel has been bustling, including several deals struck for signal-callers with new teams (Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota, Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan, to name a few), Mayfield's own phone lines have remained seemingly dormant.

The Browns' QB1 last season has now plummeted to third on the squad's depth chart after Cleveland inked deals with Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett to head its troupe, and with no plans to involve him in their long-term plans, Mayfield's tenure in Cleveland is all but over. 

But as Yankee legend Yogi Berra once said, "It ain't over till it's over." 

And despite the fact that Mayfield has been adamant about his desires for a new home, Cleveland has been predominantly inactive in its pursuits to ship him elsewhere. That's in part due to his low value on the market, coupled with his lofty contractual total.

According to new reports though, Cleveland tried to offload Mayfield during the draft. Their efforts clearly proved unsuccessful.

"What's going on is there's very little interest in Baker Mayfield," Shannon Sharpe said Monday on "Undisputed." "He's not the hot commodity that Skip [Bayless] thought he was." 

In Sharpe's mind, that leaves but one option for the Browns: release Mayfield.

"I think he's going to get cut. The thing [for Cleveland] is, 'How much of Baker's salary are you going to pay to take him off our hands? He's due $18.9 million. Are you willing to pay 15,16 of that? If not, what are we discussing?' Teams are like, 'We're not going to give you draft capital for a guy that we know you have to get off of.' It seems to me that Cleveland wasn't trying to pay a whole lot of his salary."

Baker Mayfield trade talks reportedly fell through during NFL Draft I UNDISPUTED

Baker Mayfield trade talks reportedly fell through during NFL Draft I UNDISPUTED
The NFL Draft came and went, yet Baker Mayfield remains in Cleveland. The Carolina Panthers were rumored to be interested in acquiring the QB after the first round of the draft ended, but despite reported discussions between the two teams, nothing ever materialized. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless weigh in on Baker's future.

Many of the teams that could have found use for Mayfield's services seem to have moved on. Carolina drafted Matt Corral over the weekend, and the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett, in addition to giving Mitchell Trubisky a two-year deal.

In addition, Washington traded for Wentz, and the Indianapolis Colts landed Matt Ryan.

Sharpe, however, said there is still hope for Mayfield in one city. 

"The Seahawks might be the only viable place I could see him going. It's hard for me to believe that they're going to start the season with Drew Lock, Geno Smith, or Jacob Eason."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
2022 NFL Draft Grades: Seahawks emerge with top class in NFC West
National Football League

2022 NFL Draft Grades: Seahawks emerge with top class in NFC West

1 hour ago
2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs take top five spots of first round
National Football League

2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs take top five spots of first round

2 hours ago
DK Metcalf on future with Seahawks: 'We're going to get something done'
Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf on future with Seahawks: 'We're going to get something done'

14 hours ago
NFL Draft: The Cowboys went big and still might go home
National Football League

NFL Draft: The Cowboys went big and still might go home

16 hours ago
Chiefs sign former Clemson star Justyn Ross
National Football League

Chiefs sign former Clemson star Justyn Ross

16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes