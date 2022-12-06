Baker Mayfield claimed on waivers by Los Angeles Rams
Baker Mayfield has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this week.
The 2018 No. 1 overall pick was released after only five months with Carolina. Mayfield missed three games due to ankle injury, and he struggled in the games when he was healthy, throwing six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Rams claimed Mayfield on waivers Tuesday, putting them on the hook for the $1.35 million still remaining on his contract.
Mayfield's production has not lived up to pre-draft expectations, but the Rams needed help at quarterback. Matthew Stafford is currently on injured reserve due to a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the Saints, and he is unlikely to play again this season.
The Rams have been playing backup quarterback John Wolford in Stafford's place, but Wolford also suffered a neck injury and is considered day-to-day. The defending-champion Rams are in desperate need of strong quarterback play, and they have taken action by claiming Mayfield.
Mayfield will fly to Los Angeles immediately and could be on the field as early as Thursday's game against the Raiders.
