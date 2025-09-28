National Football League Bad Bunny Will Perform at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in Santa Clara Updated Sep. 28, 2025 10:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The wait is over, and we know who will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

One year after Kendrick Lamar's award-winning performance on FOX, Bad Bunny will take center stage at halftime of Super Bowl LX (NBC). The game will be played on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

"What I’m feeling goes beyond myself," Bad Bunny said in a statement. "It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."

Bad Bunny has won three Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy Awards. Over the last decade, he has established himself as one of the biggest musicians in the world with 15 top-10 hits.

Bad Bunny’s popularity has also extended into the world of professional wrestling, starting at the 2021 Royal Rumble. He has performed periodically for the company, including at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, as well as WrestleMania 39 two years later.

Bad Bunny’s track record indicates a few high-profile guest appearances could be on the cards. His No. 1 hit "I Like It" featured Cardi B and J Balvin, and his flair for the dramatic could lend itself to other big surprises.

Bad Bunny has also appeared in a few noteworthy acting roles. He starred in "Narcos: Mexico" back in 2021, and appeared in movies such as "Bullet Train" with Brad Pitt, and "Happy Gilmore 2" as a caddy for Adam Sandler’s titular character.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Shows

2025: Kendrick Lamar

2024: Usher

2023: Rihanna

2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott

2018: Justin Timberlake

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce

2012: Madonna

2011: Black Eyed Peas

2010: The Who

