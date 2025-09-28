Bad Bunny Will Perform at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in Santa Clara
The wait is over, and we know who will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show.
One year after Kendrick Lamar's award-winning performance on FOX, Bad Bunny will take center stage at halftime of Super Bowl LX (NBC). The game will be played on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
"What I’m feeling goes beyond myself," Bad Bunny said in a statement. "It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."
Bad Bunny has won three Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy Awards. Over the last decade, he has established himself as one of the biggest musicians in the world with 15 top-10 hits.
Bad Bunny’s popularity has also extended into the world of professional wrestling, starting at the 2021 Royal Rumble. He has performed periodically for the company, including at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, as well as WrestleMania 39 two years later.
Bad Bunny’s track record indicates a few high-profile guest appearances could be on the cards. His No. 1 hit "I Like It" featured Cardi B and J Balvin, and his flair for the dramatic could lend itself to other big surprises.
Bad Bunny has also appeared in a few noteworthy acting roles. He starred in "Narcos: Mexico" back in 2021, and appeared in movies such as "Bullet Train" with Brad Pitt, and "Happy Gilmore 2" as a caddy for Adam Sandler’s titular character.
Past Super Bowl Halftime Shows
2025: Kendrick Lamar
2024: Usher
2023: Rihanna
2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar
2021: The Weeknd
2020: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez
2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott
2018: Justin Timberlake
2017: Lady Gaga
2016: Coldplay, Beyonce
2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott
2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers
2013: Beyonce
2012: Madonna
2011: Black Eyed Peas
2010: The Who
