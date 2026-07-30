Atlanta Falcons Over/Under Win Total: Can Kevin Stefanski Turn Things Around?

The Falcons were another NFC South team with a tale of two seasons in 2025. After opening the year 3-7, Atlanta rallied to win five of its final seven games, including four straight to close the season.

Despite that strong finish, the Falcons have not had a winning record since 2017.

Now, with a new head coach and a potential quarterback competition brewing, could 2026 finally be the year Atlanta turns the corner?

Let's check out their Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Atlanta Falcons

Over 6.5: -146 (bet $10 to win $16.85 total)

Under 6.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

What to know: One of the biggest changes this offseason came on the sideline, as Atlanta hired Kevin Stefanski as its new head coach. Stefanski led the Browns to two playoff appearances during his six seasons in Cleveland and now takes over after replacing Raheem Morris, who led the Falcons to back-to-back 8-9 seasons.

The biggest storyline entering the 2026 season, however, is Atlanta's quarterback competition. The Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, setting up a battle with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job.

Both quarterbacks opened training camp dealing with injuries. Tagovailoa is expected to be ready for Week 1 once he recovers from a minor back issue, while Penix continues to rehab from a torn ACL, limiting his participation early in camp and delaying a true head-to-head competition.

Odds: This upcoming season, Atlanta is the +425 fourth choice to win the NFC South, the +5500 15th choice to win the NFC and the +13000 27th choice to win the Super Bowl.