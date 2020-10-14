National Football League An Upset Brewing In Tampa Bay 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

This week's NFL Super 6 contest features an epic duel between two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, in prime time. But more importantly, it offers you a chance to win $1 million – yes, you read that right – absolutely free.

So as we head toward all the picks and action of Week 6, here's how I'm handicapping these six games both against the spread and in the Super 6 contest.

Minnesota Vikings (-4) vs. Atlanta Falcons

The inclination here is to back Atlanta, which just fired Dan Quinn. Maybe the Falcons can rally around the decision and win one for interim coach Raheem Morris, like the Texans did after dumping Bill O’Brien!

The problem is, Houston was playing cratering Jacksonville; the Vikings are trending upward. Also, Atlanta’s owner didn’t give Matt Ryan a vote of confidence this week, and a full tear down could be in play for the Falcons – including moving Julio Jones.

It’s difficult to lay points with Dalvin Cook’s status unknown (abductor), but Kirk Cousins will be able to find holes in an injury-ravaged secondary that let Teddy Bridgewater average 8.5 yards per pass. Vikings by 7-9 points.

Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The narrative is that Philip Rivers is washed, having thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four), and on the heels of a poor showing against the Browns (pick-6, safety).

Without left tackle Anthony Castonzo, Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett dominated the game (four QB hits, a sack, and a tackle for loss). If Castonzo is back, this matchup is much more favorable – the Bengals are last in pressure rate (13.2%), 31st in QB pressures (26), and last in QB knockdown percentage (1.1%).

Also missing vs. Cleveland was linebacker Darius Leonard, Indy’s best defensive player; the Browns rushed for 124 yards and TE Austin Hooper took advantage (5 catches on 10 targets, 57 yards).

If feels like the hook is here to entice you to take fun Cincinnati rookie Joe Burrow in a bounce-back spot. Don’t fall for it. Colts by 10-14 points.

Detroit Lions (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Matthew Stafford was disappointing in his last game against a Saints team missing its two starting cornerbacks, completing just 54 percent of his passes to go with a season-low 6.6 yards per attempt.

Well, The Jaguars have the worst defense in the NFL, allowing opposing QBs to complete a staggering 77 percent of their passes, and they've been decimated by injuries at all three levels. If Stafford can’t roast them, it’s an extremely bad sign.

Detroit has faced a daunting schedule, as all of its opponents currently have a winning record and are a combined 15-5. The Jaguars have lost three straight games against previously winless teams. This is a huge step down in class – thankfully – for Matt Patricia's squad. Lions by 4-6 points.

Washington Football Team (+3) at New York Giants

Washington has lost four straight games by 14-plus, and who in their right mind would back them? Alex Smith feels like a lock to win Comeback Player of the Year, star rookie Chase Young is healthy, but the reality is, Washington’s just not a good football team yet.

Wait, what? The 0-5 Giants are favored? Well then ...

According to FOX research, since 2015, winless teams favored in their fifth game or later are 1-5 ATS, with the lone cover coming last week when the Texans topped the hapless Jaguars. Daniel Jones hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 1.

Don’t be swayed by the 34 points the Giants scored vs Dallas; there was a pick-six of Dak Prescott and four field goals. Giants by 1-3 points.

Chicago Bears (+3) at Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have won three straight – as underdogs. Now, they’re suddenly favored?

You could argue Carolina has the better QB, coach, and skill position players, and that’s without Christian McCaffrey on the field. Still, the Bears defense was impressive vs. the banged-up Bucs offense (only 5.3 yards per play allowed), and Carolina limps into the game after five defensive players were injured against Atlanta.

Monitoring the Panthers injury report will be important. Kawann Short is gone for the year, and if Brian Burns, Donte Jackson and rookie Yetur Gross-Matos aren’t healthy, Nick Foles could have a breakout game. Panthers by 1-3 points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

The most difficult game to pick all weekend, as it features two of the top seven QBs in NFL history, and more importantly – for gambling purposes – a curious line move.

On the look-ahead line a week ago (before Tampa lost on TNF to Chicago), the Bucs were -2.5. So Tampa, down five skill position players on offense, lost by 1 on the road, and the line moved five points?

It feels like an overreaction, even if the line didn’t cross the key number of three.

The loss of Vita Vea (ankle) for the Bucs run defense can’t be understated when facing the fourth leading rusher in the NFL (Aaron Jones). But if you’ve been waiting for a spot to take advantage of the horrendous Packers defense (30th vs the pass per Football Outsiders; 26th vs the run), this would be it.

In consecutive weeks, the Packers defense has amazingly avoided facing injured Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Golladay.

Tom Brady should have his full arsenal of weapons healthy – Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, LeSean McCoy, Scottie Miller – and it would not surprise me if the Bucs won in a blowout, and Brady held up four fingers for four TD passes after torching the Packers. Buccaneers by 1-3 points.

