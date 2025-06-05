National Football League With Aaron Rodgers, where do Steelers stand in AFC pecking order? Published Jun. 5, 2025 5:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With Aaron Rodgers entering the fold, the Pittsburgh Steelers have gained some respectability at quarterback for 2025. At age 41, the four-time MVP is not what he once was, of course. But whatever juice he has left could still make him better than anyone else Pittsburgh has had at quarterback post-Ben Roethlisberger.

How much does Rodgers actually improve the Steelers, though? Where do they now stand in the AFC pecking order? Mike Tomlin & Co. are looking to snap a six-game losing streak in the playoffs.

To illustrate where each AFC team, including the Steelers, stands in the conference, I've broken them into four tiers.

SUPER BOWL CONTENDERS: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens

No debate here. These teams are the crème de la crème of the AFC. They’ve been the top three seeds in the conference the past two years. At least two of them have been in the top three every year since 2019. The last time none of them was a top-three seed was 2017.

The Chiefs are the three-time reigning AFC champions, so they’re the gold standard. But it feels inevitable that the Bills and/or Ravens will break through the glass ceiling eventually with star quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, respectively, in their primes.

SHOULD WIN A PLAYOFF GAME: Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have made the playoffs in back-to-back years. Both seasons ended with wild-card exits. Their starting quarterbacks during that time have been Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

That's why, if everything goes according to plan in Pittsburgh, Rodgers should be able to get the franchise at least one postseason victory. Even at 41, he should provide more than the Steelers had with Rudolph, Pickett or Trubisky in 2023. And Rodgers' ceiling at this point in his career — healthy, motivated for all 17 games — would give the franchise an edge over what it had between Wilson and Fields last season. Pittsburgh still has a good defense, and its offense has gotten a boost this spring in DK Metcalf replacing the traded George Pickens.

As far as the Broncos are concerned, their upward trajectory should continue as long as Bo Nix doesn’t hit a sophomore slump. They have a strong offensive line and one of the league’s best defenses on paper.

ONE-AND-DONE IN PLAYOFFS: Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers

It’s hard to imagine the Bengals missing the playoffs for a third straight season with their core of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The persistent concerns with their defense, though — including the future of All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who is mired in a contract dispute with the team — keep them out of the upper echelon of the AFC.

On paper, the Texans still look like the best team in the AFC South, but the unanswered questions about their offensive line keep them out of true contention. C.J. Stroud’s sore shoulder is worth monitoring, too.

If Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are healthy, the Dolphins have the firepower to be the runner-up to the Bills in the AFC East, despite concerns about their secondary.

The Chiefs run the AFC West, but the Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers are worth watching after winning 11 games last season. Justin Herbert, who threw four interceptions in L.A.’s wild-card loss last season, should be plenty motivated entering 2025.

BETTER LUCK IN 2026: New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders

Among this group, the Patriots and Raiders intrigue me the most as potential playoff teams.

In New England, combining Mike Vrabel’s pedigree as a proven head coach with Drake Maye’s talent at quarterback could be the start of something special. And in Geno Smith, Vegas has its best quarterback since Derek Carr and a supremely talented, first-round rookie running back in Ashton Jeanty.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

