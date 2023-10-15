National Football League
Aaron Rodgers throws passes, walks without crutches before Jets game vs. Eagles
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers throws passes, walks without crutches before Jets game vs. Eagles

Updated Oct. 15, 2023 3:58 p.m. ET

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw several short passes during the team's warmup period before a game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, nearly five weeks after tearing his left Achilles tendon.

Wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt, black sweatpants and a multicolored Jets cap, the 39-year-old Rodgers walked around without the aid of crutches or a walking boot and had a catch with cornerback Sauce Gardner — who is out for the game with a concussion.

The four-time NFL MVP, who is on injured reserve, stepped into a few of his throws and put some weight on his left leg while tossing the 15-yard passes. He also chatted with several teammates and coaches on the field while the Jets warmed up.

Rodgers rejoined his teammates for the second time since being injured four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. He also attended New York's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago before returning home, but he was on crutches on the sideline before that game and watched from a suite with Jets owner Woody Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers has been rehabilitating in the Los Angeles area after having surgery two days after the injury. He reportedly had a "speed bridge" procedure designed to accelerate the rehab process. Rodgers has said his goal is to return late this season — as long as the Jets (2-3) remain in the playoff hunt.

The Jets posted video of Rodgers riding in a golf cart, which stopped in front of the team's locker room entrance. Rodgers got off without any trouble and walked inside without crutches.

Achilles tendon injuries normally require several months of recovery because of the extensive rehab needed to fully heal.

Zach Wilson is set to make his fifth straight start in place of the injured Rodgers.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Top 25 Week 7: Odds, lines, final betting results

College Football Top 25 Week 7: Odds, lines, final betting results

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes