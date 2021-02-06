National Football League
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning highlight NFL award honorees and Hall of Fame inductees

43 mins ago

An NFL champion will be crowned tomorrow, but on Saturday, there were individual awards and gold jackets to be handed out.

Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning highlighted the 2021 NFL award winners and Hall of Fame inductees, with Rodgers named league MVP and Manning inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

For Rodgers, it is the third MVP award in what has been a Hall of Fame-worthy career to date.

In the 2020 NFL season, Rodgers led the league in touchdown passes (48) and recorded the fewest interceptions (five) while guiding the Green Bay Packers to the NFC's top seed and the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season.

Also Saturday, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was named Offensive Player of the Year after finishing his 2020 season with 2,027 yards rushing and 17 rushing touchdowns, which both led the league. His rushing total is the fifth-highest in a season in NFL history.

The Defensive Player of the Year award, meanwhile, created some controversy. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald won for the third time, even though many believed Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt was more deserving.

With his third MVP, Rodgers continues to add to his Hall of Fame résumé, but the final chapter of Manning's closed with his induction.

Manning is third all time in passing yards (71,940) and passing touchdowns (539), and he has the most regular-season MVP awards in NFL history, with five.

Manning is also the only quarterback in NFL history to win the Super Bowl as a starter for two different franchises, though he could be matched by Tom Brady on Sunday.

The iconic quarterback headlines a loaded Hall of Fame class that includes wide receiver Calvin Johnson, as well as defensive backs Charles Woodson and John Lynch.

With two of the NFL's all-time great quarterbacks honored on the same night, there was plenty of reaction on Twitter.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
FOX Sports Super Bowl LV Watch Party
National Football League

FOX Sports Super Bowl LV Watch Party

FOX Sports Super Bowl LV Watch Party
Join Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Marshawn Lynch, Eli Manning and more guests as they watch Super Bowl LV together right here.
51 mins ago
A beginner's guide to betting the Super Bowl
National Football League

A beginner's guide to betting the Super Bowl

A beginner's guide to betting the Super Bowl
Sam Panayotovich is here to make your transition into sports betting a lot easier ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LV.
6 hours ago
Chiefs Kingdom Moves South
National Football League

Chiefs Kingdom Moves South

Chiefs Kingdom Moves South
As K.C. fans arrived in Tampa for Super Bowl LV, they found the Arrowhead South community waiting for them, Eric Adelson writes.
8 hours ago
Super Bowl LV Is More Than Football
National Football League

Super Bowl LV Is More Than Football

Super Bowl LV Is More Than Football
The Super Bowl is the ultimate display of football excellence. Yet the real story is how we consume it, Martin Rogers writes.
14 hours ago
Six Keys To A Bucs Super Bowl Win
National Football League

Six Keys To A Bucs Super Bowl Win

Six Keys To A Bucs Super Bowl Win
The Bucs are underdogs on Sunday, but Brandon Marshall has an idea as to how they can pull off the upset in Super Bowl LV.
14 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks