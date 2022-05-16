National Football League Aaron Rodgers, Packers face tough schedule in 2022 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When the NFL released the regular-season schedules last week, there was something about the one belonging to Green Bay.

The Packers are set to play teams that are stocked with offensive weapons, something that Colin Cowherd says the Packers lack entering this season.

"It doesn’t rate as one of the hardest schedules but what do we know about Green Bay?" asked Cowherd on The Herd Monday. "They don’t have a No. 1 receiver. The league is increasingly a weapons league. Look at the teams they face. They are going to be at a major weapon disadvantage."

How Packers 2022 schedule is 'sneaky tough' I THE HERD Hear why Colin Cowherd believes the Packers' lack of weapons could challenge them in the long run.

The "weapon disadvantage" at wide receiver that Cowherd refers to is determining who will emerge as a favorite target for Aaron Rodgers between Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins or Randall Cobb.

Lazard is coming off his biggest season to date with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. Watkins comes to Green Bay from his sole season in Baltimore where he had one touchdown. In fact, he hasn’t had more than three touchdowns in a single season since 2017 when he had eight.

Then, there is Cobb. The 12-year veteran has the most experience and has spent the majority of his career in Green Bay, but can he be the No. 1? Last season he played in 12 games and had five touchdowns. His longest reception was for 54 yards, and he had 28 receptions for a total of 375 yards.

According to Cowherd, Lazard is the No. 1 and maybe the others will be used sporadically.

"I’d argue they don’t even have a No. 2," said Cowherd. "I’m being nice. Allen Lazard feels like a No. 4. He could’ve thrown to him many times last season, he chose not to."

If the Packers need so much help on offense then why did the front office draft two defensive players in the first two rounds of the draft?

"You want to know why they took defense? Some of it is, I think they look around, and they think Aaron has never really trusted young receivers," said Cowherd. "We don’t have an elite veteran receiver, we can’t afford one. We have to win like 24-21. That’s how Green Bay has to win."

When it comes to weapons, Green Bay is definitely lacking. Especially, when compared to teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

Ultimately, it is up to Rodgers to decide if he can trust his young receivers and push the offense back into the playoffs.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.