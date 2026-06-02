Aaron Donald On Return To Rams After Myles Garrett Trade: ‘It Got Me Thinking’

On a day when NFL fans expected one blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, they got another. The Los Angeles Rams acquired star pass-rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns on June 1. In exchange for Garrett, the Rams traded a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and pass-rusher Jared Verse.

The move further signaled the Rams were pushing all their chips in to contend in the present. And, naturally, who wouldn't want to play for a juggernaut?

So it wasn't all that surprising when former Rams pass-rusher Aaron Donald hinted at a potential comeback. Donald retired in 2024 after a Super Bowl LVI win and was a 10-time Pro Bowler.

ESPN’s Pat McAfee reached out to Donald in regard to coming out of retirement, and Donald’s response hinted at his thought process.

"It for sure got me thinking… 35, removed two years ago, gotta see if that fire can light back up," Donald responded to McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show.

Garrett is coming off a historic season with the Browns, breaking the NFL single-season sack record with 23, winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Adding Garrett positions the Rams as one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

While the Rams traded a younger pass-rusher in Verse, Los Angeles added an established pass-rusher. Since 2018, Garrett has produced double-digit sacks, instantly making the Rams’ defense that much more talented.

Additionally, at Garrett's introductory press conference with the Rams on Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay was asked about the Donald rumors. McVay nodded to Donald’s talent, and how it could translate right back into the game even after retiring.

"Aaron’s a guy I stay in touch with, and I know the respect that he has for Myles. I talked to him about the opportunity to bring him on board. If Aaron decides he wants to dust them off at the age of 35, I bet you he could still do it at a pretty high clip," McVay said.

The Rams enter the 2026 season as top contenders to win the Super Bowl. Their star-studded roster includes NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford after his one-year extension, and standout wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Defensively, Garrett joins recently acquired defensive back Trent McDuffie and cornerback Jaylen Watson in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adding the former three-time DPOY Donald would be icing on the cake.

The Rams kick off their 2026 season in Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10 in an NFC West showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.