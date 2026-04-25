Sean McVay Addresses Ty Simpson Pick: "We Couldn't Be More Excited"

Perhaps the biggest shock of Round 1, the Los Angeles Rams selected Alabama QB Ty Simpson with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Rams were poised to select a receiving weapon to benefit quarterback Matthew Stafford this season, but they found a signal-caller for the future. However, the Simpson pick did not appear to be a satisfying choice for head coach Sean McVay.

Following night 1 of the NFL Draft, McVay's initial presser was brief, sharing that his phone call between him and Simpson in the Draft Room "will be kept between us," and that Simpson "would compete" with backup quarterback Stetson Bennett III.

"We couldn't be in more lockstep with every decision that we make. We're excited about it. There are different things that you always want to be mindful of and how things come off," McVay said at the Rams' rounds 2 and 3 press conference. "We couldn't be more excited about us continuing to lead together. Every decision that we make is collective and collaborative. For any of the questions based on my demeanor and disposition last night, I did want to get that out of the way."

Simpson traveled to Los Angeles on Friday following his selection by the Rams, and had only good things to say about his future head coach.

"He’s got the juice," Simpson said of McVay at the Rams' temporary draft headquarters near SoFi Stadium. "That dude is a guy who’s a fireball. He loves ball."

The Rams ended the season as NFC West runners‑up and advanced all the way to the NFC Championship before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks. With Stafford claiming this year’s NFL MVP and a loaded roster built from the offseason, the Rams could be in position to make a Super Bowl run.