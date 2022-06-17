National Football League Aaron Donald, Aaron Rodgers top Wiley, Acho's player rankings 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There's no consensus as to who is the best player in football.

The best team in the game is a starkly different conversation. That title — biases and opinions aside — belongs to the defending champs. And the Los Angeles Rams certainly believe they lay claim to the best football player in the world.

Marcellus Wiley believes that Super Bowl hero Aaron Donald is worthy of that distinction as well, and he said as much on Thursday's "Speak For Yourself." "Speak For Yourself."

Emmanuel Acho, though, disagrees, as the two listed their top five players in the game heading into the 2022 season.

Here's how their rankings stack up.

ACHO'S RANKINGS

5. Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey

Acho's thoughts: "Just an all-around beast. I love his game. The reason I have him in the top five: His last game might've been his worst game — the Super Bowl. He's going to come into this season with a chip on his shoulder."

4. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Acho's thoughts: "He showed just how valuable he was last year. He had eight consecutive games with 100-plus rushing yards plus a TD, which tied an NFL record. I think he's the best running back in football. I love other guys, but Jonathan Taylor is a different dude."

3. Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Acho's thoughts: "Aaron Donald's the best player at his position. Aaron Donald has to do a lot, like Jonathan Taylor does. He deserves his credit. He's a beast."

2. Pittsburgh Steelers DE T.J. Watt

Acho's thoughts: "All those sacks he had last year? Who was the Defensive Player of the Year last year? He proved himself to be a better player than Aaron Donald."

1. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Acho's thoughts: "You can't argue with this. He was the most valuable player in all of football. This is inarguable. If the Packers lost Aaron Rodgers, it's a greater loss than any player on any team. He's the best player in football."

WILEY'S RANKINGS

5. Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett

Wiley's thoughts: "Why is Myles Garrett not on your list? You want value? He had the third-most sacks last year despite double and triple teams. Watch Jadeveon Clowney. The year before: zero sacks. Year before that: three sacks. He teams up with Garrett and gets nine sacks. That means there's attention elsewhere."

4. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Wiley's thoughts: "He was 13 seconds away from being that guy, but still outperformed the guy who advanced in that game. He can run the ball and throw the ball. This is Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers having a baby."

3. Pittsburgh Steelers DE T.J. Watt

Wiley's thoughts: "I understand he tied Strahan's record. His hip, bend and turn is, ‘Oh my God.’ But there are two players better than him."

2. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Wiley's thoughts: "He's amazing. However, when you needed him most, did he deliver? Most valuable? Yes. Tremendous regular season? Yes. When you need him most — a little too locked in on Davante Adams. Didn't trust his team or elevate it."

1. Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Wiley's thoughts: "He's in the trenches. He's had five straight double-digit sack seasons at the hardest position to get sacks. You tell me he's not No. 1. Aaron Donald is the best player in football, not only because of what he has résumé and production-wise, but he's doing it from the toughest position. That's the most difficult position to get those results."

