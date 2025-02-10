National Football League A.J. Brown uses Jameis Winston's TD celebration in Eagles' Super Bowl win Published Feb. 10, 2025 4:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When Jameis Winston began his week as a correspondent for FOX Sports, one of his first tasks was to convince one of the players in Super Bowl LIX to use his celebration suggestion if they scored on Sunday.

That player was Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

When Brown caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to put Philly up 24-0 in the second quarter, he hit LeBron James' silencer move before doing the Cha Cha Slide.

"I know at family reunions, we talk about a Cha Cha Slide," Winston told Brown at Opening Night. "Well, I want you to sliiiiide to the left, sliiiiide to the right, criss-cross and eat a W."

Brown didn't eat a W — which has become Winston's famous move and saying — but he and guard Mekhi Becton enjoyed doing the Cha Cha Slide together.

Winston, who watched the Eagles' 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs alongside comedian Bert Kreischer in the Superdome, was still excited.

"A.J. Brown did my celebration," Winston said, pulling up his phone to show Kreischer.

"Are you serious?" Kreischer asked.

"Ohhhhhhh, he did it!" Winston said with a huge smile. "I told him to do that celebration!"

"That's so f------ badass," Kreischer responded.

Winston and Kreischer began to do a soft version of the Cha Cha Slide from their seats.

"Oh my gosh! This is epic," Winston said.

"I love how much you love life," an amused Kreischer told Winston.

Winston made a bit of an assumption at the end of his celebration, but there was no stopping him from enjoying the moment. "I've just been on the jumbotron and I technically celebrated in the Eagles' end zone," Winston said.

"You are the f------- greatest guy alive," Kreischer responded.

That moment helped cap off an exciting week for Winston back in New Orleans, where he played for the Saints before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2024. In addition to Opening Night and attending the Super Bowl, Winston also interviewed stars at the NFL Honors and immersed himself with the people of New Orleans.

So, it made sense that he was a bit wiped out Monday.

"Me after Super Bowl," Winston wrote in a social media post with a picture of him sleeping on a couch.

