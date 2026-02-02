5 Things You Need to Know About Patriots QB Drake Maye

One year ago, Drake Maye had just finished a roller-coaster rookie season for a 4-13 team that fired its coach.

Now, the New England Patriots quarterback is set to start in the Super Bowl. He played himself into consideration for the NFL MVP award during the regular season and was named AP second-team All-Pro behind Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

Maye and the Patriots finished 14-3 this season and landed the No. 2 seed in the AFC. In the postseason, they beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round, then the Houston Texans in the divisional round and finally the top-seeded Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

As Maye prepares to play in Super Bowl LX, here’s what you need to know about the 23-year-old quarterback.

1. In the regular season, he was a statistical marvel when it came to accuracy and deep-ball passing.

Maye led the NFL in yards per attempt and completion percentage in 2025. He joined a list of quarterbacks to do so that includes Joe Burrow (2021), Drew Brees (2017), Tony Romo (2014) and Tom Brady (2007). That’s elite company. And it properly distills just how efficient Maye was.

He was a pinpoint passer, ripping up standard coverages and blitzes alike. He was a sound decision-maker, with just eight interceptions. It was just consummately good quarterback play.

The most fascinating element wasn’t just how. It was with whom.

Tight end Hunter Henry and receiver Stefon Diggs are New England's top pass-catchers at their respective positions. But they are also aging, and Diggs is recovering from an ACL injury last year. The team is making the most of youngsters like receivers Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas and running back TreVeyon Henderson. Even journeyman receiver Mack Hollins has become an essential piece.

The offensive line featured four new starters this year after an abhorrent season in 2024. A revamped offensive line doesn’t always work. But with help from Maye and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, it did for the Patriots in 2025.

The Patriots don’t have a cast of skill players like the Seahawks. Much of Maye’s production was made by lifting up those around him.

Drake Maye leads a huddle during the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

2. For all the talk about New England's weak schedule, Maye has faced a historically challenging group of opposing defenses in the playoffs.

There was a season-long narrative that the Patriots didn’t beat anyone legitimate during the regular season. New England simply racked up wins against an easy group of opponents. There’s some merit to that.

But in the postseason, Maye’s path to the Super Bowl was a difficult one. All three opposing defenses were in the top five in total defense in yards allowed during the regular season. Maye is the first quarterback to ever face a top-five defense in all three of his games on the way to the Super Bowl.

The counterpoint is that, while the defenses were elite, the offenses were not. Again, there’s some merit to that.

If the Patriots beat Seattle, they will have defeated the most complete team in the NFL. The Seahawks scored the third-most points per game and allowed the fewest.

In my mind, that would erase any doubt. If New England wins, the Patriots will be legit champs. Anyone who discredits their victory — and, mark my words, there will be those who call them "the worst Super Bowl team ever" — is being ridiculous.

3. In the postseason, Maye's legs have carried the team offensively. His passing … not so much.

Maye spent the regular season helping the Patriots build an identity on offense. He spent the postseason changing that identity — largely by necessity.

The passing game, for example, has gone quiet.

Maye is 9-of-26 (34.6%) on downfield throws in the playoffs, per Next Gen Stats. During the regular season, he led the league with a 61.2 completion percentage on downfield throws. That was good for the seventh-highest single-season mark in the Next Gen Stats era.

Maye also largely avoided turnovers in his second season. But in his first two postseason games, he threw two interceptions and fumbled six times, losing three. He righted the ship in the AFC Championship Game with no turnovers, but you can see things have changed quickly for Maye.

New England hasn’t dominated anyone with offense. But Maye has gotten just enough done, largely by making the most of his legs. He has 24 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown.

With the Patriots' passing game waning, Maye has gone on the run in the postseason. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

His most important carry was a seven-yard pickup on third-and-6 in the AFC title game. By picking up the first down, he allowed New England to run down the clock and advance to the Super Bowl.

4. He won the Pro Football Writers Association’s award for Most Improved Player.

Let’s just look at Maye's raw numbers to paint the picture:

2024: 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 66.6% completion rate, 3-9 record

2025: 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 72% completion rate, 14-3 record

That’s a drastic difference, right?

New England was one of the worst teams in the league last year. Maye was as promising as any QB in the league, but he seemed to have a long way to go to realize his potential. But it only seemed that way, because … well, it didn't take all that long. Here he is in the Super Bowl.

That’s thanks to first-year Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who set up a core identity for this team. And that’s thanks to McDaniels, who has built an offense that allows Maye to thrive .

The return of OC Josh McDaniels to New England has helped the team get the best out of second-year Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. The Patriots listed Maye on their injury report with a shoulder injury and an illness.

Maye was limited in practice on Thursday with a throwing shoulder injury, and then he missed practice altogether while dealing with an illness on Friday.

"If it's not full [participation], it has to be down as limited," Vrabel said of Maye's work at practice on Thursday.

The Patriots installed their first-, second- and third-down game plans last week. Maye will have to play catch-up on that material during Super Bowl week. That's why his injury will be worth monitoring.