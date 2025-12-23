5 Reasons Why the Jaguars Should Be Viewed As a Legit Super Bowl Contender

For many NFL observers, the Jaguars’ road victory over the Broncos in Week 16 signaled Jacksonville’s arrival on the national stage.

The Jags (11-4) are riding a six-game winning streak, second-longest in the league, following their win over a Denver team that hadn’t lost since September. They clinched a playoff berth with the Niners’ victory over the Colts Monday night, and are in play for the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed with two weeks left in the regular season.

In a year that feels wide open, especially in the AFC, here are five reasons why Jacksonville should be looked at as a legitimate Super Bowl contender:

1. Trevor Lawrence’s elite play

The vast majority of Lawrence’s career has been defined by inconsistent play, falling far short of the sky-high expectations league observers had for the ex-Clemson star once touted as a generational prospect. But he’s made exponential leaps in the past few weeks under first-year head coach Liam Coen.

Arguably the NFL’s hottest quarterback, the former No. 1 overall pick has 14 total touchdowns (12 passing, two rushing) and no turnovers over his past four games, including his historic six-touchdown outburst against the Jets in Week 15.

Strong pass protection and the addition of veteran receiver Jakobi Myers ahead of the trade deadline have helped Lawrence establish a strong rhythm in the passing game.

He’s found success running the ball at a high rate this season, too. With two games left, Lawrence has 322 rushing yards on 72 carries, one short of his career high. He is averaging a career-best 21.5 rushing yards per game.

2. Knack for takeaways

The Jaguars rank second in the NFL with 28 takeaways. They’ve had two or more nine times this season, including the past four games. Six of their nine multi-takeaway games have come against opponents that currently have a winning record.

Jacksonville’s ability to force turnovers at such a high rate not only helps its defense keep the opponent’s scoring down, but also provides extra opportunities for an offense that is hitting its stride at the right time. The Jags have scored 34 or more points in three straight games.

Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones celebrates with teammates after his interception in the fourth quarter against the Broncos on Sunday. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

3. Showing up against great teams

With their big victory in Denver, the Jags improved to 6-3 this season against teams that are currently over .500, including three straight wins (Chargers, Colts, Broncos).

What does that tell us? The Jaguars aren’t solely benefiting from an easy schedule. Yes, their current six-game winning streak includes victories over the Cardinals, Titans and Jets, but Jacksonville is rising to the occasion in big matchups as well. That can be an indicator of success in the postseason.

4. Hard to run against them

Jacksonville boasts the league’s top run defense, allowing just 87.3 rushing yards per game. The Jags have given up 100-plus rushing yards just three times in their past seven contests. Starting linebacker Foye Oluokun also ranks 10th in the NFL among qualified LBs with 71 stops, according to Next Gen Stats.

Running the ball becomes more important late in the season and in the playoffs, and Jacksonville has shown an ability to take that part of the game away from opposing offenses, making them one dimensional.

In his first season in Jacksonville, Liam Coen has lit a fire under Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

5. Fiery team persona

Passion is hard to measure, but there’s no mistaking that the Jaguars have it.

We saw it in Coen’s postgame remarks in Denver, when the first-year coach said that he’s "just thankful that a small-market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done." That was in response to Sean Payton, in the week leading up to the game, referencing that the Jags play in a smaller market. Defensive end Travon Walker was fiery in the postgame locker room, saying "F--- everybody but us" about the idea of new fans hopping on the bandwagon.

We can’t forget what happened earlier in the season either, when Coen had to be restrained in a heated postgame exchange with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who said Jacksonville had a "really advanced, legal, signal-stealing system."

Passion alone doesn’t make a team dangerous, of course. But a successful one that feels like it’s always slighted cannot be overlooked. That mentality starts with Coen.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .