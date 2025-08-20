National Football League
49ers WR Demarcus Robinson Facing 3-Game Suspension for DUI Violation
Published Aug. 20, 2025 10:19 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said receiver Demarcus Robinson is facing a three-game suspension to start the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Shanahan said Wednesday on the team's flagship radio station KNBR that Robinson has been suspended pending an appeal after he pleaded no contest last month to a misdemeanor DUI charge. San Francisco opens the season with games at Seattle and New Orleans, followed by a home game against Arizona.

The NFL declined to comment on the suspension.

Robinson said last week that he was "anxious" waiting to hear the final verdict from the NFL.

"Just waiting on the outcome to see what happens with that," Robinson said. "I really don’t know the timeframe. Waiting to hear from them, obviously. It’s all up to whatever the league says."

The 49ers are counting on Robinson this season to bolster their receiver group that has been depleted following the trade of Deebo Samuel in the offseason and a knee injury that will sideline Brandon Aiyuk for at least the first month of the season.

The 30-year-old Robinson had 31 catches for 505 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Niners have been dealing with several injuries at receiver with Jauan Jennings out for most of training camp with a calf injury, rookie Jordan Watkins out with a high ankle sprain and Jacob Cowing nursing a hamstring injury.

Cowing hurt his hamstring on the first day of training camp and returned to practice last week. Cowing tweaked the injury on Tuesday and missed practice Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

