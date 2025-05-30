National Football League 49ers reportedly working to finalize trade for Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff Updated May. 30, 2025 4:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It appears that Bryce Huff will be one-and-done with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia is working on a trade to send Huff to the San Francisco 49ers for a future mid-round draft pick, ESPN reported on Friday. The report noted that Huff has agreed to re-work his contract, with a deal set to go through on June 1.

Huff is entering the second season of a three-year, $51.1 million deal. Philadelphia signed Huff last offseason after the defensive end recorded a career-high 10.0 sacks and 29 combined tackles with the New York Jets in 2023.

Last season, Huff totaled 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 13 combined tackles in 12 regular-season games. Philadelphia won Super Bowl LIX. The defensive end spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jets (2020-23), with whom he totaled a combined 7.5 sacks from 2020-22.

Huff was set to make $17 million in fully guaranteed money this year. Now, the Eagles will pay $9.05 million of that total, with the 49ers on the hook for the remaining $7.95 million.

If and when a trade goes through, Huff will reunite with Robert Saleh, the 49ers' new defensive coordinator (it's Saleh's second stint in the role) and the head coach of the Jets from 2021-24. San Francisco is coming off a 6-11 season that saw it miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Huff will join a 49ers edge group that includes five-time Pro Bowler Nick Bosa and 2025 first-round draft pick Mykel Williams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

