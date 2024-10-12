National Football League
49ers fined $100K for 'feisty' sideline scuffle with Cardinals
49ers fined $100K for 'feisty' sideline scuffle with Cardinals

Updated Oct. 12, 2024 5:27 p.m. ET

Things continue to get heated — and costly — in the NFC West. Two weeks after the Los Angeles Rams were penalized $100K for a sideline incident with the San Francisco 49ers, the NFL issued the same fine to the Niners after a scuffle in their Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Just like with the Rams, the 49ers' fine came when an ununiformed player — linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who is on the physically unable to perform list — shoved an opposing player. 

Niners cornerback Charvarius Ward and Cardinals tight end Trey McBride were locked in a battle that extended after the play was over and moved to the sideline. After McBride and Ward exchanged shoves, Greenlaw came over and pushed McBride.  

You can hear FOX play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt comment on how "feisty" things were getting between the two rivals, while his partner in the booth, Tom Brady, replied, "I love that feistiness. Come on, it's NFL football."

 [Related: Tom Brady LFG Player of the Game Kyler Murray embodies Cardinals' swagger]

The Niners were punished as an organization for violating a rule that prohibits inactive players from making unnecessary contact with an opponent.

Greenlaw has yet to play in the 2024 season after he tore his Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII. He was given a $14,069 fine, while McBride was hit with a $9,545 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. Ward was also fined $11, 255 for grabbing McBride's face mask during the dustup. 

The Cardinals went on to rally for a 24-23 upset win

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

