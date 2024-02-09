National Football League 49ers 'not happy' after early wakeup call from hotel fire alarm Updated Feb. 9, 2024 9:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Nothing like a good night's sleep in a hotel bed, right? Wrong. That's not a thing, and the San Francisco 49ers learned that truth the hard way.

The hotel that the 49ers are staying at for Super Bowl LVIII had a fire alarm go off at roughly 6 a.m. PT on Thursday morning. Guests of the hotel didn't have to evacuate because "engineering was able to deduce it was a false alarm and there was no evacuation needed," a hotel employee told the San Francisco Chronicle.

That said, some members of the 49ers weren't pleased about the mishap.

"I took a poll this morning, right when we got down to breakfast, and it was, ‘Hey, who was the grumpiest this morning when that alarm went off?’ It was definitely between [Nick] Bosa and [Christian] McCaffrey … Yeah, Christian was not happy," 49ers tight end George Kittle said.

The 49ers are staying at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Henderson, Nevada, which is roughly a half-hour away from Allegiant Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LVIII.

McCaffrey, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, put together an MVP-caliber regular season. Across 16 games, he registered an NFL-best 2,023 combined yards (an NFL-best 1,459 rushing yards, 564 receiving yards) and 21 combined touchdowns (14 rushing, seven receiving) on 5.4 yards per carry. In fact, he was named Offensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Thus far this postseason, McCaffrey has rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry. He has also tallied 72 receiving yards. As for McCaffrey's fellow disgruntled hotel guest, Bosa logged 10.5 sacks in the regular season and came through with two sacks in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win over the Detroit Lions.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII this coming Sunday is at 6:30 p.m. ET. More importantly, will the Kansas City Chiefs' hotel fire alarm go off on gameday?

