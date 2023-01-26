San Francisco 49ers
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey misses another practice, vows to play vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey missed his second straight practice with a calf injury but said that he will be available for the NFC Championship Game (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

McCaffrey played through the calf injury during a divisional-round win over Dallas but hasn’t practiced this week. When asked Thursday if there was any chance he wouldn’t play on Sunday against Philadelphia, McCaffrey said "zero."

McCaffrey said he will go through walkthroughs and go over the plays with running backs coaches Anthony Lynn and Bobby Turner even though he can’t practice.

"It’s the same process for me but just lowering the physical load," he said.

McCaffrey’s backup, Elijah Mitchell, also missed a second straight practice with a groin injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he remains hopeful that both will be able to play on Sunday.

McCaffrey leads the 49ers with 1,403 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs despite not joining San Francisco until Week 7. He has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games.

Mitchell has played only seven games this season because of a pair of knee injuries, but keyed the second-half running game last week against Dallas with 51 yards.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains out with a foot injury, but could be available as a backup if San Francisco reaches Super Bowl LVII in Arizona (Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle), defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (oblique) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were all limited again.

National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles

Reporting by Associated Press.

